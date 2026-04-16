19 Items Refinery29 Readers Added To Cart In March
From mega sales on Amazon and Ulta to viral collaborations and beauty product releases in March, shoppers couldn't help but indulge in new drops and deals. Whether you invested in wellness items, splurged on sex toys, found wardrobe staples, or updated your skincare collection, Refinery29 readers discovered some clear winners throughout the month.
From tons of editor-approved beauty products to quirky accessories like ring watches and platform clogs, readers seemed to be refreshing their spaces, transitional-weather wardrobes, and cosmetics cases with new picks. Think: a frilly Dôen blouse (March’s most-purchased product!), an under-$15 E.l.f moisturizer, and a splurge-worthy HigherDose red-light showerhead (that was just as popular in February with readers).
Ahead, we're sharing all the March bestsellers you couldn't resist adding to cart for yourself. Whether you're in the market for something exciting (or just curious about what everyone else is buying!), consider this your curated guide to March's standout finds.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
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