29 Bestsellers Our Readers Stocked Up On In June

June marked the beginning of summer and, in the online shopping realm, the beginning of funky, frivolous purchases. According to our anonymous shopping data, R29 readers shopped Minion-themed soda pop, $900 Dyson beauty tools, faint-inducing sex toys, and even some luxury cleaning products to scrub countertops with. Essentially, if there were ever a time to treat yourself to something nice, it's during these next three months.
Functionality did make an appearance on June's list, however: Cast Iron Always Pans, mineral-based deodorants, breathable Buffy comforters, and J.Crew tees to name a few. Not only that but Refinery29 kicked off its first-ever Acne Week and plenty of beauty editor-approved skin care soared to the top of our shopping charts. We divulge all of June's bestsellers and Refinery29 reader favorites, no matter how outrageous, ahead.
