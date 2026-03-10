24 Items Refinery29 Readers Couldn’t Stop Adding To Cart Last Month
February brought us standout New York Fashion Week trends, luxe Valentine’s Day gifts, alluring President’s Day sales, and more shopping moments that we couldn’t help but indulge in. Whether you invested in wellness items, splurged on sex toys, found quality closet essentials, or picked our new signature scent, Refinery29 readers discovered some clear winners throughout the month.
From so-popular-they-sold-out styles by Free People, H&M, and Etsy to Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section and tons of editor-tested beauty products, readers seemed to be refreshing their spaces, transitional-weather wardrobes, and cosmetics cases with new picks. Think: Summer Fridays' new lip tint (February’s most-purchased product!), a splurge-worthy HigherDose red-light showerhead, and deeply-discounted Old Navy jeans.
Ahead, we're sharing all the February bestsellers you couldn't resist adding to cart for yourself (or to gift to someone special). Whether you're in the market for something exciting (or just curious about what everyone else is buying!), consider this your curated guide to February's standout finds.
