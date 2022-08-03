Back when I reviewed Mosaic Foods' frozen meals, my main complaint was that the portions were way too small for a normal-level-hungry adult — I often ate two meals back-to-back just to feel satiated. So I'm thrilled to report that these smoothies are actually decently-sized and each one satiated me fully. I could have a smoothie for breakfast and feel absolutely energized till lunch. They also served me well as pick-me-ups in between lunch and dinner or when I knew I had a long day ahead of me and didn't have time to drop everything to make an elaborate midday meal. All I had to do was pull one of these cups out of the freezer, pour whatever liquid in, then get everything blended in less than 20 seconds, and — voila! — I'd have a delightfully chill, naturally sweet drink sloshing around my dehydrated mouth. The only snag I'll mention is that I often made a mess when the frozen smoothie contents would plop into the blender and splash back liquid onto my counter and appliance — but that's not so much a fault of Mosaic Foods and more of a reality when dealing with gravity.