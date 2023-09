As someone who has been having a string of bad hair days lately after my perm has loosened out, I was beyond ready to give the Frizz Shield Spray — Moroccanoil's newest launch — a test drive. It also starts at $14 for a travel-size bottle, making it my new go-to for any time I need to style my hair on the go, whether its for a weekend trip or at the gym. Another reason I love it for travel — it provides both hold and an unbeatable shine, making it a perfect two-in-one option for light packers. Of course, you may find (like me), that it's worth keeping a full-size bottle at home, too. One thing I know is that, no matter my location, this is my new hair-care hero for getting shiny, smooth hair that lasts.