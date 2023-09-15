Ever since I got a perm last year, Moroccanoil has been firmly on my beauty radar. The brand is known for putting argan oil — a nourishing ingredient rich in Vitamin E — on the map, and remains a popular treatment for damaged hair since its inception in 2008.
As someone who has been having a string of bad hair days lately after my perm has loosened out, I was beyond ready to give the Frizz Shield Spray — Moroccanoil's newest launch — a test drive. It also starts at $14 for a travel-size bottle, making it my new go-to for any time I need to style my hair on the go, whether its for a weekend trip or at the gym. Another reason I love it for travel — it provides both hold and an unbeatable shine, making it a perfect two-in-one option for light packers. Of course, you may find (like me), that it's worth keeping a full-size bottle at home, too. One thing I know is that, no matter my location, this is my new hair-care hero for getting shiny, smooth hair that lasts.
As I mentioned earlier, I'm by no means a newbie to Moroccanoil: I'm a big fan of The Moroccanoil Treatment Original, the brand's hero product. I love running several pumps of the oil through my hair after shampooing, before leaving it to air-dry. However, I normally blow dry my hair and prefer something a bit light in texture. This is when the Frizz Shield Spray comes in.
My ends usually look extra tangled and frizzy when I blow dry, so I applied several pumps of the spray on my damp tresses and combed it through before I even turned on the hairdryer. I was getting glammed up for a friend's wedding, so I reapplied the product generously, before cranking up the curling iron.
The spray feels barely there — despite whiffs of the brand's signature amber and floral scent in the air — but the difference is stark once my hair is completely dry. My hair looked much more nourished and shinier compared to blowdrying without the spray, even after I've curled it at 350°F heat.
The secret sauce is in HydroResist, the brand's special technology that wraps a protective layer around the hair and repels moisture when activated by heat. Hydrating yet lightweight ingredients like amaranth peptides, jackfruit extract, and argan oil further spruce up hair with moisture. Heat protection aside, I was also really impressed by the product's prowess as a styling assistant: my curls stayed intact for a whole 24 hours after the wedding, but without that stiff, crunchy feeling I usually get from other hair sprays.
My final verdict? This spray is a must-have if you want to add shine to dry hair or reduce frizz, especially when it's hot and humid, and it does an even better job when you use heat-styling tools. The elegant scent is also a total bonus. The only caveat: you'll be tempted to run your fingers through your soft, glossy (and amazing-smelling) hair around the clock.
