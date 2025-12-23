The more you let previously hidden parts of yourself express themselves, the more abundance arrives. Don’t overthink it. Share what you love and let people see you. Then, the plot twist: Saturn and Neptune join forces in Aries, activating your career sector for the next two years — and Neptune stays over a decade. This is huge. Saturn in Pisces had you drifting, daydreaming, doubting, waiting for “signs” or “perfect timing,” and often being too passive about your ambitions. But Saturn in Aries? That’s a whole new era. It’s saying, “You’re done playing small.” Neptune in Aries reawakens your childhood dreams about what you wanted to be. Saturn then gives you the discipline, structure, and stamina to actually pursue them. Leadership roles, public speaking, creative direction, entrepreneurship, management, becoming the face of something, stepping into authority you didn’t think you were ready for — all of this becomes available. You will feel seen in ways that feel both thrilling and a little uncomfortable. But uncomfortable doesn’t mean wrong. It means growth.