Money Diaries: How Much The Girlies Spent On Coachella
Coachella has officially kicked off festival season for us all. Whether you love it, hate it or just pretend to tolerate it, it’ll have already dominated your feeds, entered the chat and made winter feel like a distant memory (praise be!).
But what is it about this Californian festival that has the girlies like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber return for another round year after year? Well for one, this year, during the first weekend, Justin Bieber got everyone talking about his nostalgic pared-back set; while Sabrina Carpenter delighted us all with a super glamorous set-up.
From April 10 to 19th, the annual event will see swathes of girlies descend across the valley for some fun and frolicking. But as the keepers of Refinery29's Money Diaries, we couldn’t help but ask: how much are y’all spending? Like, what's the most expensive part of Coachella? (Fabulous 'fits aside).
From April 10 to 19th, the annual event will see swathes of girlies descend across the valley for some fun and frolicking. But as the keepers of Refinery29's Money Diaries, we couldn’t help but ask: how much are y’all spending? Like, what's the most expensive part of Coachella? (Fabulous 'fits aside).
Watch below to find out *exactly* how much the girlies spent on Coachella 2026.
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