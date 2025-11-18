Monet McMichael Lets Us In On the Gifts She’s Giving This Season
You’re not the only one getting into the holiday spirit. Monet McMichael is already craving the Nochebuena food staples her mom used to make: la navideña, the perfect mix of arroz con gandules, pasteles, and ensalada de papa. But now that McMichael is an adult, the traditions have shifted a bit. She’s the one cooking holiday meals for her own friends.
“Now that I'm an adult and learning how to cook more, I’m hanging out with my aunts and grandmas and learning these family traditions now that I actually care,” the beauty and lifestyle content creator told Refinery29 Somos.
And, as a Puerto Rican girl, she of course can’t forget coquito, the Puerto Rican holiday drink that TasteAtlas recently named the No. 1 cocktail in the world.
“My mom would always bring that to the party, and we’d just link up, hang out, and watch football. It was the best,” she said.
As McMichael reminisces, she’s also preparing for the holiday season. The Afro-Latina star gave us a peek at her Christmas gift list, including all the beauty products she’s buying for her girlfriends and primas.
If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.