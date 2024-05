Mon Laferte Is Ever-Evolving. Her Autopoiética Tour Encourages You To Reinvent Yourself, Too

With this context, the metamorphosis that Laferte is singing about in Autopoiética becomes a thesis for the right to change. Though naysayers have told Laferte throughout her career that she is too left-wing or not left-wing enough, too this and not enough that, the singer-songwriter is now arguing that she should be able to change and transform, to sit in her contradictions, even as a woman public figure. It should be okay for Laferte, for example, to decide she no longer wants to be a singer, to change her whole life just because. And that extends to other people, too. In the song “Metamorfosis,” Laferte sings: “Serle fiel a una misma es oro / que se escuche fuerte el coro” (“Being loyal to yourself is gold / let the chorus resound”), but it turns out the song is not just a message for herself. It’s about her nephew, a trans boy who Laferte loves very much.