12 Moisturizing Hand Soaps You’ll Actually Want To Use For 20 Seconds

The hand sanitizer market may be booming right now (Purell literally can't keep that stuff in stock), but as the CDC continues to reiterate, the best thing everyone can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash. your. damn. hands. It sounds simple enough, but judging by the amount of times we've been reminded of the 20-second rule, it seems like a refresher course has been long overdue.
Naturally, increased hand-washing might result in drier-than-normal skin. In an effort to curb that, we suggest adding a hydrating soap to your rotation — plus a good hand cream, which will come in handy if your skin is feeling especially stripped of moisture during these trying times. (Keep using antibacterial soaps and sanitizers as needed, though.) Here are 12 hydrating hand soaps we're adding to cart to maintain soft, silky hands.
