The Best Moisturizers For Combination Skin

Finding moisturizer when you can have combination skin can make you feel like Goldilocks. Your skin's not exactly dry, not oily, but somewhere in the middle. Because combo skin tends to be dry in certain areas (usually cheeks) and oilier in others, like the T-zone, it can be hard to find the option that's just right.
Combo skin folks are no strangers to being resourceful. And while double-masking can be one way to address varying skin concerns, using different moisturizers on different areas of the face is a lot of effort.
Instead, we suggest opting for not-too-light-but-not-too-heavy formulas that'll help balance your skin and leave you feeling hydrated, not greasy. Ahead, you'll find nine of our all-time favorites.
Instead, we suggest opting for not-too-light-but-not-too-heavy formulas that'll help balance your skin and leave you feeling hydrated, not greasy. Ahead, you'll find nine of our all-time favorites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.