The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating

Aside from its under-$20 price tag, readability, and high quality, why are over 13,000 reviewers swooning over this deck? The magic lies in its representation. Oftentimes new-age spiritual practices are whitewashed with decks that are extremely gendered and soaked in heteronormativity. The Modern Witch Tarot Deck demands a higher standard; one where the spiritual world represented in the cards matches the diversity we see in real life. The Modern Witch replaces those all-white and mostly male cards of tarot decks past with the inner spirits of female bodies, queer folk, and POC. Although some argue that its all-female representation is gender exclusive, I personally found a creative portrayal of gendered archetypes from feminine to masculine and non-binary featured throughout — a sentiment that Amazon reviewer, Kkato, echoes: "The gender representation is just more fluid and nuanced. There is masculinity and femininity in this deck, it's just not represented in a binary system."