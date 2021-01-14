3 Design Tips For Giving Dated Spaces More Modern Charm

The gleaming, brass-accented kitchen, on the other hand, fulfilled one of Jamie’s longtime design desires: “[She] always wanted a white kitchen, so this is like a dream come true,” explains Fillip. The space is filled with light thanks to the removal of multiple walls that surrounded the formerly small, boxed-in zone, creating an expansive space that still felt “easy to navigate,” according to Fillip. “With the walls down, it was like, holy cow — our house is twice the size that it was,” he marvels. In addition to brass and organic wood accents through the otherwise minimal space, the couple added high-tech creature comforts like a multi-functional faucet that can emit chilled, boiling, or sparkling water at the touch of a button. “It blows my mind every day,” says Fillip.