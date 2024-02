For the first installment of our new series, Home Based, we're infiltrating the world of mob wife aesthetic home goods. Gone are the days of unassuming neutrals and sparse spaces, with maximalist sofas , Versace dinnerware, vintage lamps, and faux fur throws taking their place atop the most wanted list . Blame it on the mass The Sopranos rewatches of 2020, H&M's collab with Rabanne , or the latest It-girl paparazzi pics , but leopard print, gold accents, and fuzzy textures have everyone's full attention. So prepare for an offer you cant refuse: An aesthetic upgrade, courtesy of the 20 sultry, glam, and extravagant home buys below. Because while, yes, it's a skosh over the top, mob wife aesthetic home décor is definitely a crime worth committing.