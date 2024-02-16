At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Welcome to Home Based: Our new series where we delve into social media’s hottest home trends, viral products, brands, and more. If it's making waves, we're taking notes.
Not too long ago, "clean" and "vanilla" girl aesthetics ruled the TikTok kingdom. That is, until the mob wife aesthetic's henchmen kicked down the door, hung up her mink, and escorted her to the fashion throne. New York-based creator Kayla Trivieri said it best last month: "Clean girl is out, mob wife era is in." But it's not just oversized baubles and Carmela-adjacent attire we're talking about here: even home décor has adopted the mob mentality.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For the first installment of our new series, Home Based, we're infiltrating the world of mob wife aesthetic home goods. Gone are the days of unassuming neutrals and sparse spaces, with maximalist sofas, Versace dinnerware, vintage lamps, and faux fur throws taking their place atop the most wanted list. Blame it on the mass The Sopranos rewatches of 2020, H&M's collab with Rabanne, or the latest It-girl paparazzi pics, but leopard print, gold accents, and fuzzy textures have everyone's full attention. So prepare for an offer you cant refuse: An aesthetic upgrade, courtesy of the 20 sultry, glam, and extravagant home buys below. Because while, yes, it's a skosh over the top, mob wife aesthetic home décor is definitely a crime worth committing.
@ktrivz manifesting a 24 carat diamond tennis necklace to match my mob wife energy #greenscreen ♬ original sound - kayla trivieri
Three V's: Victorian, Vintage, Versace
The mob wife aesthetic sees your quiet luxury and raises you ornate extravagance. If there's one thing we learned from our Sopranos binges, it's that the mob means business. Put the fruits of your (or your "I'm in the waste management business" partner's) labor on display with gilded mirrors, Victorian accents, and, of course, designer dinnerware — preferably Versace, Versace, Versace.
Animal Style
Welcome to the jungle — AKA your mob-wife-perfect home. Whether it's achieved using throw pillows, rugs, bedding, or furniture, make sure every room features at least one leopard, cheetah, or zebra-print accent. We recommend Perigold, Anthropologie, AllModern, and Juicy Couture for some excellent feral finds.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Furry Finds
Faux fur is an absolute must-have when it comes to achieving mob wife gold status. They may be fake, but these lush, fuzzy follicles echo the mink-coat-clad's lavish lifestyles and emanate cozy Italian luxury. From rugs to blankets, pillows to stools, the internet is full of furry options.
Maximalist Moments
When in doubt, go big. After all, glamour doesn't stop at a mob wife's beauty; it radiates off of her grandiose four-poster bed, tufted velvet living room seating, and eccentric accent furniture.
Turn The Lights Down Low
The key to achieving TikTok aesthetics isn't just about buying specific items, it's also about creating similar ambience — especially when it comes to home décor. Add that Juicy Couture cheetah bedding set and green velvet couch to your shopping cart all you want, but don't forget to grab a few vintage lamps or tapered candles to set a dangerously sultry, mysterious mood.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
Have a home trend you want to see us cover in this series? Please drop your comments below!