Is Fandom An Obsession Or Is That The Misogyny Talking?

The ridicule that young women fans face is fiercely unfair, but the sense of not being alone in your dedication to someone's art is part of what makes it all bearable. Knowing that there are many other young women who feel the same way you do alleviates that shame and allows you to legitimize your emotions. Any time I camped outside a stadium, I was never on my own. Any time I entered a ticket queue, there were tens of thousands of people waiting for the same page to load. Every instance was a needed reminder that collective enjoyment is at the heart of the human experience. Fandom proves that it is young women who understand that best.