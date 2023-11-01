I’m Wearing (& Gifting) These Pro Makeup Gift Sets For The Holidays

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Mirabella using our promo code R29xMirabella, now through November 30.
I'll be honest, I had never heard of Mirabella before, likely because it's been the beauty industry's best-kept secret. The brand has been around for 20 years, but its products have predominately been used by professional makeup artists. Yet the cosmetics company offers products for the everyday consumer too, and I, an everyday consumer, got to put them to the test. And through November 30, it's the perfect time for everyone to test out Mirabella because R29 readers get 20% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) with the promo code R29xMirabella. That gives you a whole month to soak in the beauty deals (and accomplish some holiday beauty shopping).
The professional-grade cosmetics brand sells high-quality, long-wear makeup and clean skin-care products that are paraben-, gluten-, talc-, and animal cruelty-free along with beauty tools, such as a Poosh-approved LED infrared face mask — it's excluded from our code, but it would make a luxurious gift. In fact, we think many of Mirabella's gift sets and standout products would be great holiday gifts for the beauty lovers on your list.
I was able to try a couple of the makeup gift sets and a new eyeshadow palette, and I was converted into a Mirabella fan...or a "Bella Babe." Because honestly, if these products are good enough for MUAs, they're definitely good enough for me. I put them to the test for a couple of festive holiday beauty looks, and even tried long-wear formulas through a sweaty gym session, and the verdict is so good. Read on to learn more about Mirabella's gift-worthy products and to cash in on our exclusive discount.
This four-piece makeup set, which includes glow drops, powder highlight, lip gloss, and a diamond-shaped (!) makeup sponge is here to help you achieve ultra-glowy beauty looks.
To create an all-over shimmery look, I first mixed the pink glow drops into my makeup primer, which added subtle glittery flecks across my face. These drops can also be used on their own, so after applying my base makeup, I dotted the applicator on my cheekbones, nose, and eyebrow arches. I then blended it in with the uniquely angled makeup sponge, which gave me a smooth finish and super-radiant glow when the product caught the light. The pink pressed-powder highlight went on my eyelids, over my blush, and on top of the glow drops for an even more impactful glow. The powder added additional pigment and softened/ blurred the highlight.
The final step was applying the iridescent pink lip gloss. I was so happy that the formula was lightweight and didn't have a tacky texture. It stayed on my lips for at least over an hour. However, I felt this shade was too light for my complexion, so in the future, I'd probably pair it with a darker lip liner or overtop lipstick.
Overall, I was really happy with how my makeup turned out: I looked dewy, glowy, and shimmery without appearing oily. I'll use the products in this set separately throughout winter and all together for a festive New Year's Eve look.
I was the most intrigued by Mirabella's LED-lit set, which I think would be a great stocking stuffer. Both the pressed-powder compact and lip gloss come with LED lights and mirrors for easy on-the-go applications. It's perfect if you find yourself in need of a touch-up at a low-lit holiday party.
When updating my beauty look overtop the Illuminizing Makeup Set products, I created an eyeshadow look using the brand's new True To You Eyeshadow Palette, which includes a mix of long-wear creamy, matte, and shimmery formulas in neutral and deep, sultry shades. The creamy Genuine pan served as my primer or base, and I followed up with sparkly gold shadows on my inner eyelid, deeper browns on my crease and outer eyelid, and the black Motivated shade with an angled brush as a faux eyeliner. I really liked the shades, how well they blended, and that there wasn't any fallout.
Next up was the universal translucent pressed powder, which claims to work on all skin tones and types. It features hyaluronic acid and plant-based collagen for a smooth, skin-care-forward finish. I applied it with the product's round sponge applicator, and while it didn't completely mattify my makeup, it clearly toned down some of the shimmer and blurred my naturally oily T-zone. (After wearing my makeup look out for a long gym session, the powder stayed put. I did look dewier than when I started, but I didn't look sweaty.)
After wiping off the pink lip gloss, I applied this clear one. I had so much fun with the bright LED light, which clicks on from the top of the wand, and the tiny mirror at the side of the bottle, which is simply genius. This formula was equally lightweight and comfortable. I love a shimmery clear lip gloss, so I know I'll be reaching for this one often, and am considering treating some friends and family to it for the holidays.
For a more impactful holiday lip than a sheer lip gloss, we introduce you to Mirabella's Berry Lip Trio. This set includes three full-size (!) glosses; two flat finishes in deep red and berry shades; and a shimmery finish in a copper-like hue that really screams "festive." While I didn't try this gift set myself, I've been eyeing it and plan on adding it to my cart for a few people on my list...or better yet, splitting the three shades between my mom, sister, and myself. So if you're also thinking the same thing, go on and give the gift of hydrated, glowy pouts that'll make a real statement this season.
More Mirabella Makeup Gifting Ideas
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.