I’m Wearing (& Gifting) These Pro Makeup Gift Sets For The Holidays

To create an all-over shimmery look, I first mixed the pink glow drops into my makeup primer, which added subtle glittery flecks across my face. These drops can also be used on their own, so after applying my base makeup, I dotted the applicator on my cheekbones, nose, and eyebrow arches. I then blended it in with the uniquely angled makeup sponge, which gave me a smooth finish and super-radiant glow when the product caught the light. The pink pressed-powder highlight went on my eyelids, over my blush, and on top of the glow drops for an even more impactful glow. The powder added additional pigment and softened/ blurred the highlight.



The final step was applying the iridescent pink lip gloss. I was so happy that the formula was lightweight and didn't have a tacky texture. It stayed on my lips for at least over an hour. However, I felt this shade was too light for my complexion, so in the future, I'd probably pair it with a darker lip liner or overtop lipstick.