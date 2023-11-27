Take 25% Off Minted’s Gift-Worthy Inventory For Cyber Monday

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Cyber Monday is great for many obvious reasons. We can score the best deals on trendy fashion, cop coveted beauty for less, find price-slashed furniture, and the list goes on. But on top of that, there's no better time than Cyber Monday to cart quality holiday gifts for our loved ones. Minted's gift-worthy inventory is one to watch this year — specifically because it's 25% off from now until Wednesday, November 29 with the promo code CM2023.
While the online marketplace is best known for its custom holiday cards, chic wedding invitations, quaint stationery, and collective of independent artists, Minted boasts a vast offering of unique and giftable goods. We're talking fine art, throw blankets, mugs, candles, and all kinds of personalized gifts perfect for the holiday season. So scroll on. We wrangled 16 excellent presents going for a rare 25% off over at Minted's Cyber Monday sale below.
Best Fine Art Gifts
Minted's fine art section is a great place to start. You can get everything from affordable prints to one-of-a-kind creations for your giftee. Get inspired thinking about your loved one's decor style or passions. Are they a lover of all things abstract, a cat mom, a big foodie, or maybe just a ray of sunshine? For further inspo, scroll through Minted's collector's series to find breathtaking works of art organized by aesthetic.
Best Personalized Gifts
The holiday season is an apt time to make things personal. From ceramic pet ornaments to adorable calendars, monogrammed candles, and even puzzles, you can find a plethora of unique, personalized gifts fit for your loved one, and your loved one only. Which, of course, makes it even more special.
Best Kitchen Gifts
One of the more unexpected corners of Minted is its kitchen buys. Whether it's charming cloth napkins, funky coasters, festive aprons, or artsy placemats, these stylish and useful home finds are sure to impress.
Best Photo & Stationery Gifts
Stationery and photographs are another great gateway to a giftee's heart. Check out Minted's sentimental photograph collages, monogrammed cards, appreciation notebooks, and — if you're feeling fancy — the retailer's photo prints embellished with real gold foil accents.
