14 Mini Bum Bags, Fanny Packs, & More To Keep Your Hands Free This Summer

The accessory is also now available in a ton of different price points, shapes, sizes (we're loving mini bags right now), and colors, so it can easily find a spot in your wardrobe. Whether you refer to them as fanny packs, belt bags, or sling bags, throw one on and enjoy all the perks that the mini crossbody style has to offer (i.e., being hands-free, having your belongings securely strapped to you, looking tourist-chic, etc.)