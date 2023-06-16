14 Mini Bum Bags, Fanny Packs, & More To Keep Your Hands Free This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT
Once reserved for dads vacationing abroad and decidedly labeled "uncool," the fanny pack is back and with a brand-new and improved reputation. Now, when you take a stroll through a hiking trail or wait in line at a summer concert, you can spot several passersby wearing fanny packs. And no, they don’t look uncool or out of touch. Instead, they look trendy, whether they’re sporting Lululemon’s fan-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Mini Bumbag, or any other style.
The accessory is also now available in a ton of different price points, shapes, sizes (we're loving mini bags right now), and colors, so it can easily find a spot in your wardrobe. Whether you refer to them as fanny packs, belt bags, or sling bags, throw one on and enjoy all the perks that the mini crossbody style has to offer (i.e., being hands-free, having your belongings securely strapped to you, looking tourist-chic, etc.)
Read on to find your perfect belt bag for summer activities in a range of everyday and athletic styles as well as elevated and designer options.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.