The Black Girl’s Guide To Mineral Sunscreen

People with medium to dark skin are typically more attracted to chemical sunscreens because zinc can leave the skin looking white or ashy. But according to Dr. Hartman, even though chemical sunscreens might look better cosmetically, they aren't always the best option. “Mineral sunscreens are superior. They work better, but they also give you fewer opportunities to have contact dermatitis because there are no chemicals," he says. "Of the various chemicals that go into different chemical sunscreen, 25% of people are going to have an allergy to one of them and it's impossible to know which one because not many chemical sunscreen contain only one chemical."