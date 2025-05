The Millennium Tour Gave Us More Than Nostalgia—It Was A Reset

But the moment that resonated the deepest for me was when Bow Wow walked out. Maybe it’s the Ohio pride, but I was beaming seeing him in custom white, gray and red Air Force 1s with “OSU” etched on the side for The Ohio State University . Outside of LeBron James and a few others, Bow Wow’s roots in Ohio was something I was always proud of growing up. He kicked off “Take Ya Home” with the Harlem Shake and I swear, I was transported. He even brought out Twista, who I hadn’t seen in years.