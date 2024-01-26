ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Dresses
Score Up To 50% Off A Couture-Quality Dress For The Very Best V-Day Plans

Vivien Lee
Last Updated January 26, 2024, 9:07 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Milla.
Bust out your heart-shaped earrings, sultry dresses, and pointed-toe boots because Valentine's Day is on its way. The first step toward creating a flawless ensemble? Milla. The fashion-forward label specializes in affordable couture-quality gowns for as little as $150 — meaning you can look like you just walked fresh off the catwalk in a glamorous gown. While Milla has higher-end styles that easily top $1,000, we've chosen ones that are $650 and less. 
Find investment pieces to wear for Valentine's Day and beyond. Milla's dresses are colorful statement pieces that’ll leave a lasting impression. We've chosen fuchsia mini dresses that look like they're headed to Barbie's wardrobe, sparkly long-sleeve goddess gowns, and striking crystal-embellished ones that'll enchant your date. Get ready to look your very best this V-Day.
Milla's Mini Dresses

Milla
Radiant Mini Dress In Gold With A Plunging...
$350.00$700.00
Milla
Milla
Blue Hydrangea Bow-detailed Mini Dress
$390.00$760.00
Milla
Milla
Glossy Ultra Mini Dress In Pink With Cutouts
$270.00$452.00
Milla
Milla
Striking Halterneck Crystal-embellished Mi...
$480.00
Milla
For a mini dress that'll really stand out from your usual date-night LBDs, opt for one of the brand's showstopping styles. Peruse styles embellished with crystals, flirty cutouts, and floral prints. Your Valentine's Day dress is just around the corner, but you can fashion these styles for a multitude of events — birthdays, bachelorette parties, and weddings.

Milla's Cocktail Dresses

Milla
Apple Blossom Tender Spaghetti Strap Midi ...
$473.00$573.00
Milla
Milla
Dramatic Red Organza Dress
$650.00$1160.00
Milla
Milla
Classical Black Halterneck Satin Maxi Dress
$290.00$510.00
Milla
Milla
Pink Classy Midi Dress With Open Neckline
$255.00$340.00
Milla
Take your pick from darling cocktail dresses in organza and satin. The brand has a selection of silhouettes in Valentine's Day-ready shades — dramatic red, flirty black, delicate pink, and a dreamy floral print. 

Milla's Formal Dresses

Milla
Black Strapless Evening Gown With Thigh Slit
$420.00
Milla
Milla
Golden Romantic Off-the-shoulder Sparkling...
$450.00$920.00
Milla
Milla
Ocean Wave Tie-straps Tulle Prom Dress
$490.00$780.00
Milla
Milla
White Mock Neck Sleeveless Low Slit Dress
$520.00
Milla
Unless your Valentine's Day date has tickets to a surprise ball or the opera, you might not gravitate toward these longer dresses. However, we do understand the struggle of looking for wedding guest dresses, especially for a black-tie affair. You don't want a dress that lasts only one night or an expensive gown that'll sit in the closet.
