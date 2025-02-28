We Got Endless Compliments On Our Skin Thanks to This Lightweight Tint

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Skin tints are having a major moment. Internet searches for the product have grown by 46% over the past year, and it’s not hard to see why they have become so popular: Skin tints are the perfect middle ground between skincare and makeup, delivering just enough pigment to even out skin tone without erasing your natural texture or features. Unlike full-coverage foundations that can turn streaky or patchy without the proper blending tools or techniques, skin tints are beginner-friendly and can be applied with your fingertips. In addition to hydrating and plumping benefits, many also offer sun protection.
The latest launch to join the chorus of buzzy skin tints is Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Gel Tint, $36. It has a handful of unique selling points, specifically some buzzy skincare ingredients like hydrating and oil-minimizing niacinamide, as well as soothing aloe. Besides this, the lightweight, gel-based formula grips the skin without feeling heavy or cakey. Given Milk's track record of viral hits (the Cooling Water Jelly Tint and Hydro Grip Primer are firm favorites in our editors’ makeup bags), we couldn't wait for this new release. In fact, this skin tint's launch date in the UK market was moved forward due to the immense hype and demand.
Read ahead as four editors — all with different skin types — put this skin tint to the test.
Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
Skin type: Oily
“I’m a fan of Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip, which I recently tested for our makeup primers roundup, so I had high hopes for the Hydro Grip Skin Tint. According to the brand, it’s infused with three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to offer long-lasting hydration, along with sheer, buildable coverage. I was surprised at the amount of coverage this lent; on my skin, this more closely resembled a lightweight foundation vs a true skin tint. That’s all to say, a little goes a long way with this product, which isn’t a bad thing!
“It lasted all day even without setting it with powder or mist, and my skin still showed through. It’s billed as a ‘gel skin tint’ (aka oily-skin friendly), and I liked how the texture was dewy without looking too greasy. Shade 7, described as a 'medium neutral', wasn’t an exact match to my olive skin, but was close enough that it blended in just fine. I’ll definitely use up the tube, but I actually found myself wishing it were more hydrating and sheer after some repeated use. It’s nothing that a little moisturizer mixed into the product can’t fix, though.”
Venus Wong, senior writer
Skin type: Combination
“My makeup drawer is a graveyard of abandoned skin tints. It takes a lot to impress me, and I’ll stop using a product if I dislike the finish (either too greasy or too dry) or if I notice any signs of pilling — when your makeup balls up and rolls off your skin. After rigorously testing this new launch for a week, I can confidently say that this is going to become a makeup bag staple. It has a smooth consistency that reminds me of honey, but it’s not sticky. Instead, it melts beautifully on my skin when I apply it with my fingertips. It does a great job of evening out my skin tone and blurring some of the redness from recent breakouts. I didn’t notice any creasing or pilling, and the texture stayed close to my skin and felt comfortable to wear. My skin stayed hydrated all day, thanks to smoothening squalane, an ingredient I often incorporate into my cold-weather skincare routine.
“The product claims to offer buildable coverage that can last for up to 12 hours, and that was accurate in my case. I’ve tested this tint on two occasions when I was out and about from 9 a.m. to almost midnight, and I received compliments from friends on how nice my makeup looked well into the evening. In fact, a celebrity makeup artist told me that I had beautiful skin — when I only had a thin layer of this tint on my face — and I had barely any sleep the previous night. My only negative feedback is that a lot of product gushes out when you unscrew the lid, so it can get messy, but that’s a small issue when I’m receiving non-stop compliments on my skin!”
Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
Skin type: “Normal”, dry
“I’ve seen so much buzz online about this skin tint and was excited to try it for myself. The formula promises lightweight, buildable coverage for a radiant, natural look and a dewy complexion. It has a nice consistency with a texture that’s neither too watery nor too dry on the skin. There’s nothing I dislike more than a skin tint that dries down too quickly, so I really like that you don’t have to rush to blend it immediately after application.
“While I did find it hydrating and long-wearing, I was surprised by how overly wet it appeared on my skin, and it didn't settle, even after some time had passed. As someone who doesn’t wear setting powder, it wouldn’t make sense for me to add it just to tone down the glow and shine. That said, the formula didn’t feel sticky or heavy; it was so lightweight that it felt like I wasn’t wearing anything. I’d say the coverage is light to medium, depending on how much is applied.
“Another issue I ran into was finding the right shade. I initially tried shade 11 (deep tan, neutral to warm), but it was slightly too light. I then switched to shade 12 (deep, neutral to warm), which I’m wearing here. Looking at the brand’s swatches, there’s a noticeable jump between shades 12 and 13. I think I’d suit a shade somewhere in between (something a little lighter and less warm).”
Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Skin type: Oily, acne-prone
“I discovered skin tints a few years ago and haven’t looked back to foundation since. While I occasionally experiment with it, lighter coverage suits my oily, acne-prone skin better. It’s more comfortable, doesn’t settle into healing breakouts, and avoids a cakey or dry finish. This tint strikes the perfect balance: It’s lightweight with a punchy pigment that tucks away redness, blemishes and hyperpigmentation. I agree with Karina — a single drop is enough to cover your entire face, making it good value for money.
“The finish is neither too matte nor overly dewy, and I love the subtle radiance it gives my skin in this photo. Since I’ve been using it, I’ve received countless compliments, including one from a dermatologist! Even better, it doesn’t aggravate my acne, unlike others that contain oils and waxes for a glowy effect. I’m convinced my skin looks better since using this, thanks to the oil-reducing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. My only issues? The nozzle leaks slightly, so be sure to close the lid tightly to prevent any makeup bag spillages. The line also offers only 15 shades, and while skin tints can be sheered out or built up, I’d love to see more darker shades added to the collection.”
