Jen used a minuscule nail brush to build the gel polish in certain areas so that the finish was a tad more uniform, rather than uneven, as can be the case with many sheer gel and regular nail polishes of this hue. That said, this manicure doesn't have to be perfectly opaque. Much like a milk bath, these nails are meant to be slightly translucent, so even if you do catch a glimpse of your nail bed underneath, it simply adds to the effect. Jen finished off with a top coat, which is the key to achieving the glossy liquid effect of a milk bath.