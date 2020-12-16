Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

There was very little conversation, if any. I know my parents were struggling financially when I was young. My mom worked nights and went to school during the day to finish a degree she stopped when she got pregnant and my dad worked in construction. We lived in a one-room garage while my dad slowly renovated a house they bought until it was habitable. Things improved a lot for them once my mom got her teaching degree and we moved. I didn't learn about anything financial from them, although my mom opened accounts for all of us at the local bank and we deposited whatever money we got in those.