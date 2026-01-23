Why Is No One Talking About This Drugstore Skin Tint Stick?
If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that nothing makes my beauty editor heart beat faster than finding a drugstore diamond in the rough. I’ve always been that way; my first makeup memories were in the aisles of CVS and Target, and I still gleefully peruse the stacks while waiting for a prescription to be filled.
My latest discovery comes in the form of Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick, which I found via makeup artist Alexandra French’s (whose celebrity clients include Katy Perry, Mary Beth Barone, and Victoria Pedretti) rave review (an essential follow, BTW!). Keep reading for everything to know about this IYKYK product.
What is Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick, and what are the benefits?
It’s all in the name, really: Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick is a solid, cream-based product with the sheer, buildable coverage you would expect from a skin tint (and I’ve tried several!) with a soft-matte finish. Many products claim to lend a blurred, filter-like effect, but this one truly does — my pores and texture are almost undetectable when I have this on. It feels super lightweight on the skin, but is formulated with ingredients like moisturizing murumuru butter, strengthening vitamin E, and guava extract for a brightening boost of vitamin C.
What makes Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick special?
From the first swipe, I knew Milani’s Conceal + Perfect skin tint stick was something special — I audibly gasped when I saw the flawless shade match and sophisticated demi-matte finish. A little goes a long way (I’ve been testing mine for maybe two months now and still have plenty of product left), so the value aspect of this is also a major plus.
I’ve tried a few high-end skin tint sticks ranging from Charlotte Tilbury to Dior, and Milani’s is by far my favorite — and the least expensive. What I love most about it is that it really does have an optical blurring effect — seriously, where did my pores go? — and a matte, but not flat finish that my oily skin loves. You can also layer this for extra coverage depending on how much you apply, but I usually will use a separate concealer in tandem with this if I’m craving more coverage around my forehead, chin, or nose.
What to know about Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick:
- Available in 25 shades .
- Sheer, buildable coverage with a soft-matte finish.
- Packed with moisturizing skincare ingredients and antioxidants.
How do you use Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick, and is it worth it?
After prepping my skin with my morning skincare routine — serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen — and letting it absorb, I like to swipe Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick on the sides of my face, forehead, and chin. Then, I blend it out either with clean fingers or a fluffy brush like e.l.f.’s Flawless Face Brush. It sets within a minute or so, but if you’re extra oily or want it to stay in place all day, I recommend finishing with strategically placed loose powder and/or setting spray. (Again, this is totally optional!) My current favorites are the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder and the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Matte Blur Setting Spray.
At $18.49, it performs like a much more expensive product; it glides on smoothly but doesn’t feel greasy or heavy at all. The coverage is also really customizable, allowing me to wear it as a true skin tint or as a more comprehensive complexion product. While it won’t completely mask active breakouts or hyperpigmentation, it does do an excellent job filtering out things like texture and pores.
Where can you get Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick?
Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick is available at most mass beauty retailers and drugstores, including Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Target, CVS, in addition to Milani’s website.
Final Thoughts
The best compliment I can give Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick is that it’s not just a good product at a competitive price point; it’s a good product that will upgrade your makeup routine period. It checks so many of my boxes (not super expensive, inclusive shade range, doesn’t break me out, long-lasting) and is just so good, I genuinely can’t believe more people aren’t talking about it — well, until now, that is.
