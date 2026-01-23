Why Is No One Talking About This Drugstore Skin Tint Stick?

I’ve tried a few high-end skin tint sticks ranging from Charlotte Tilbury to Dior, and Milani’s is by far my favorite — and the least expensive. What I love most about it is that it really does have an optical blurring effect — seriously, where did my pores go? — and a matte, but not flat finish that my oily skin loves. You can also layer this for extra coverage depending on how much you apply, but I usually will use a separate concealer in tandem with this if I’m craving more coverage around my forehead, chin, or nose.