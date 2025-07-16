A Week In Phoenix, AZ On A $44,500 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a middle-school teacher who makes $44,500 per year and who spends some of her money this week on an irresistible leather jacket.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Middle-school teacher
Industry: Education
Age: 24
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: $44,500
Joint Income & Financial Setup: I live with my partner, A., but he’s in grad school at the moment and only some of his internships are paid, so his income varies (for a lot of the internships during the school year, he gets credit instead of being paid. He’s working two jobs this summer, so he has income now, but he often doesn’t). We do have a joint account for our bills, groceries, and shared entertainment costs, but I wouldn’t consider our finances shared. We’re mostly dependent on my income and savings right now: I contribute more to the joint account because my income is more stable, and he does a larger percentage of the household labor because his hours are more flexible.
Assets: Checking account: $10,798.71 (I know this is a lot for a checking account, but I want to have flexibility in case of emergencies while A. is in school); HYSA: $22,585.84; emergency fund HYSA: $11,997.54; 401(k): $4,721.61. I’m not sure how much my car is worth now, but it was about $21,000 when I bought it a couple years ago.
Debt: $8,705.66 left on my car loan.
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,295.39
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,320 for rent on a one-bedroom apartment and $279.80 in total for utilities. I cover a higher percentage than A. does, though we’ll change that when he’s working full time. We pay for this and other shared bills like groceries through a shared joint account that we add to every month.
Loan Payments: $125 twice a month on my car loan.
Health Insurance: $7.99 for medical, vision, and dental.
401(k): $136.92, with my employer matching up to 4% of eligible contributions.
Savings Contribution: $260 goes to my emergency fund HYSA, and anything over $10,000 in my checking account goes to my regular HYSA.
Spotify: $13.02
Substack Subscription to Erin in the Morning: $5
Monthly Donations: $25
Car Insurance & Phone Bill: I pay my car insurance every six months and my phone bill annually to save from paying more over time. Averaged out, my car insurance is $234.25 a month, which A. and I pay jointly, and my phone bill is $15 a month.
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
My parents definitely expected me to attend college. I did well in school, and it was expected of me. I earned a fair amount of merit scholarships and worked through college at the university library for minimum wage. I also got a master’s degree for a steal through a program that allowed me to do it at the same time as my undergraduate work, and my parents paid for both degrees. Because of this, I don’t have any school loans, and I’m incredibly grateful for that, because I know that’s a huge burden on many of my peers and I don’t think I could choose to pursue the career I have if I had loans to worry about.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
The biggest conversation we had about finances was about student loan debt. My parents were adamant that I should not take on any student loan debt, because theirs hung over them for a long time. Other than that, we didn’t talk about money much, and I did a lot of educating myself in college and after graduation with online courses and financial books.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at the university library in college. I volunteered instead of working during my high school years to build my academic résumé, and my parents always said that if I focused on school, I’d make more money through scholarships than if I worked at a minimum wage job. I called my university library before I even arrived (in the summer before school started) and interviewed over the phone, which impressed them, I think. I got the job partly because it felt like the right time, now that I was in college and would need money for my next steps, and partly because I knew I’d have the time for it. I didn’t really consider what I’d do with the money until after I had it, and mostly I saved it, though I did go on trips with my friends for spring breaks and things like that, and I occasionally ate out when the dining commons was really getting me down.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Growing up, I was always really hesitant to ask for money and always found myself buying whatever was cheapest when I went out with friends in high school. I’m not sure why. My family was well-off financially, though my dad did freelance work instead bringing in a traditional salary, so it was inconsistent. My mom was always very frugal, though, and I suppose her habits shaped mine in this area.
Do you worry about money now?
I don’t really worry about not having enough in the day to day, because I know I’ve saved more than I need for the short term, but I worry that I’m not educated enough about finances. I know there’s still a lot left for me to learn, despite the efforts I’ve gone to to educate myself up to this point.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I lived at home for a year or so after I graduated college and moved out when I was 22. I’d already been paying for my car and everything related to that, but I didn’t pay for rent or groceries (I tried to buy my own food briefly, but my siblings ate it). That period allowed me to save a lot, and I don’t think I’d be in the financial position I am today without it. When I was 22, I moved into my first apartment with A. He gets money from his parents on a regular basis to support him through school, and my parents are generous and supportive as well, so we definitely have a strong safety net. I hope to put myself in the position where I can also be a safety net for my siblings, should they need it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents paid for my education entirely (apart from the scholarships I earned), including room and board and flights to come home. They gave me $2,000 when I started undergrad, and when I graduated, they agreed to cover a portion of the down payment on my first car as a graduation present, but I don’t remember exactly how much that ended up being.
Day One: Wednesday
6:15 a.m. — I wake up to my alarm. While I get ready, my partner, A., packs my lunchbox. I leave for work between 6:45 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. every day, as it’s a 20-minute commute on a good day, but it usually ends up being slightly longer.
7:14 a.m. — I arrive at work. I’m required to be at school by 7:35 a.m., but the parking lot’s a nightmare, so it’s better to arrive early. I use the time before work starts to eat breakfast at my desk; today it’s smoked salmon on wheat crackers with a dill honey mustard sauce.
7:35 a.m. — I start work. One thing I love about teaching is that there’s always something going on: Yesterday, it was the stench of squids marinating in formaldehyde, today there’s smooth jazz coming from the music room. There’s only a month left of school here (we finish earlier in Arizona than a lot of schools in other parts of the country), so it’s a busy season for grading.
12:15 p.m. — I eat a quick lunch with colleagues. It’s a leftover half of a Subway sandwich from last night, plus some strawberries. We don’t usually order out unless it’s a social occasion, but A. and I were both sick this past weekend (occupational hazard), so we didn’t get around to meal planning and shopping until last night.
3:15 p.m. — I normally stay at work until 5 p.m. grading and prepping for the next day, but today is the read-through for the play I’m in. I have a small role in a community theatre show; I haven’t done theater since high school and I’m enjoying the chance to make some friends.
5:15 p.m. — The read-through took longer than expected, and I’m antsy. I call A. on the way home, and we chat about our days.
5:45 p.m. — I arrive home and help A. finish making dinner. I’ve been craving a good home-cooked meal, and pork tenderloin was on sale, so we had pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. While we eat, we watch a documentary about European food markets on Tubi.
7:30 p.m. — I shower and get ready for bed. We spend the next hour or so relaxing, me finishing The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar and A. playing a video game on his Switch.
8:45 p.m. — During the weekdays, I go to sleep on the early side. My partner is a night owl and offered to get gas tonight after I’m asleep, since I did the grocery shop last night. The money for gas comes out of the joint account. $36.88
Daily Total: $36.88
Day Two: Thursday
5:45 a.m. — I wake up early on my own today. I get ready and answer a parent email on my laptop before heading out at 6:45 a.m.
7:16 a.m. — I have breakfast at my desk — smoked salmon crackers again. A pack of salmon is good for five breakfasts for me, and I appreciate cold breakfasts when it starts to get hot out.
7:35 a.m. — I stay at work until 5:51 p.m. grading projects. Other colleagues are grading at the big table in the faculty office, so it feels social.
6:18 p.m. — I get home and realize I’d forgotten to make my lesson plan for next week. Luckily, the one from last year only needs a few tweaks, so I update that, then start on dinner: a pork and brown rice bowl with guacamole and pico de gallo, with refried beans on the side. I make a spice rub for the tenderloin and start the rice, and A. makes the guacamole and pico and starts the beans. I was tempted to get take-out tonight after such a late night, but I’m glad I didn’t, both for the sake of my budget and because it turned out delicious. I take a moment to update the budget while A. finishes cooking.
7:15 p.m. — Dinner’s ready. We eat while watching The Amazing Race (free through the CBS website). We finish watching the show, and I get ready for bed. I don’t relax for very long afterward because I’m pretty worn out, and by 9:20 p.m., I’m heading to bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three: Friday
6:15 a.m. — I wake up tired. I probably pushed myself too hard yesterday, but I’d missed out on a lot of grading while I was sick.
7:15 a.m. — I have my usual smoked salmon breakfast.
7:35 a.m. — Around mid-morning, I have a parmesan crisp and a turkey stick during my prep period. I cover an extra duty today and forget things multiple times. It’s a rough one. The highlight of my day is running one of my after-school clubs. I’ve been learning ASL through an online video course alongside my students, and we know enough to have regular conversations at the end of every class now instead of structured dialogues.
5:23 p.m. — I head out. A friend from college who I haven’t spoken to in years reaches out over text, and we chat intermittently over the course of the evening. I try to pick up deodorant on my way home, but they’re out of the brand I use.
5:50 p.m. — Dinner was going to be cauliflower curry, but I’m too exhausted to cook. I heat up some frozen butternut squash ravioli from Trader Joe’s with some butter and garlic salt instead. We keep some extra meals in the freezer to avoid take-out on days like this. When A. gets home, we watch Top Chef on a shared streaming service. This episode is more emotionally taxing than I expected, and it isn’t ideal for the day I’ve been having.
7:52 p.m. — I get ready for bed and play a game with A. on my tablet for a few minutes, but I’m in bed by 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four: Saturday
8:16 a.m. — I wake up later than normal for a Saturday and work on my computer for my freelance writing until 9 a.m. At 9 a.m., I call my friend and fellow writer, N. We set writing goals for the week, though mine are minimal since work is so busy. A. makes breakfast after waking up (breakfast hash with potato, sweet potato, broccoli, and red onion, topped with a poached egg), and I work on my part of the chores while I’m chatting and finish them after I get off the call.
10:30 a.m. — I leave for Buffalo Exchange, a thrift store chain. I have a list of clothes I was looking for, especially a summer top that would work with two pairs of shorts I’d bought that I currently can’t wear. I meet up with my friend S. and have a super successful shop! I end up buying a floral cotton blouse that fits perfectly with both pairs of shorts, a green blouse with puffed sleeves, and the most gorgeous leather jacket. The leather jacket is not on my list, but it’s real leather, and it fits beautifully, and it’s so buttery soft I can’t resist. S. says it’s a long-term investment, and it’s a steal at $30. $61.90
12:30 p.m. — We walk to Taco Guild, which is a taco place inside an old church. It’s absolutely stunning, full of stained glass and high beams with a lot of repurposed details from the old church, and S. loves it. We split Guild fries, which were french fries topped with guacamole, chipotle aioli, and cotija. S. has the Jackson taco, with pork belly and consommé, and I have a yuzu salmon taco. I pay using a gift card, so it’s free.
1:30 p.m. — I head home and model all the outfits for A., who approves. I call my mom and talk to her for a bit about the plans for tomorrow and my shopping trip. A. and I work through the grocery planning for the week.
3:30 p.m. — It’s the middle-school play weekend! There are two, a matinee and an evening show, with different students in each, so I planned on going to both. We have dinner at a local gastropub in between shows — I have a burrata beet salad, and A. has the burger special with fries, and we pay using the joint account. We stop by the park and walk around before heading back for the evening show. $48.82
9 p.m. — We get home at a reasonable hour, but I get carried away reading I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings until 11 p.m. I expect I’ll have some regrets about staying up so late, but the book was certainly worth it.
Daily Total: $110.72
Day Five: Sunday
7:30 a.m. — I wake up and lounge in bed for an hour. It has been hectic recently, it’s nice to not feel rushed.
8:30 a.m. — I heat up the leftover breakfast hash from yesterday and add a poached egg. We go over the joint account budget and add our contributions for the month. They’re much higher than usual because we paid for six months of car insurance last weekend. I put in $2,136. Our math covers our monthly expenses plus a buffer of $1,000 to make sure we never dip below the minimum amount we’re required to keep in the account to avoid monthly fees.
10 a.m. — We head to church, and I talk to the pastor a bit after to ask some questions. After, we do our usual weekly grocery shop at Fry’s. We buy chicken stock, bok choy, meat stick sausage snacks, bananas, ice cream (a new flavor — salted brown butter cookie!), tomato sauce, grape juice, sour cream, potatoes, pasta, snap peas, an orange, mangos, ramen, ginger, a parsnip, parmesan, gruyère, crackers, mozzarella, gnocchi, basil, thyme, rosemary, English muffins, and lo mein noodles. Altogether, we use four physical coupons, not including the ones on the app. $80.79
12:30 p.m. — We stop by the gas station on our way out. Filling up the tank is cheaper than usual because we’d refilled mid-week last week after the illness set our schedules back. $16.03
12:30 p.m. — We drive to my parents’ house. I chat with my grandparents, who are also visiting, and play some Ticket to Ride and Mario Kart with my siblings. We eat both lunch (frozen steamed dumplings) and dinner (grilled chicken, mashed sweet potato, peas, and gravy) there. I complete some grading too, about mid-afternoon, and take a walk. We leave around 8:30 p.m., and I head straight to bed once we get home.
Daily Total: $96.82
Day Six: Monday
6:15 a.m. — I’m woken up a bit before my alarm by the garbage truck going by the window. It’s cool and rainy out, a rarity for this time of year in Phoenix, and we’d left the window open overnight. I get ready for the day while A. packs lunch, and I head out around 6:45 a.m.
7:15 a.m. — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week! We have a very generous parent organization, and there are bagels and muffins in the faculty office this morning when I arrive, plus a fancy little coffee bar. I have a garlic bagel with chive cream cheese but abstain from the coffee; I don’t do well with caffeine.
7:35 a.m. — Throughout my work day, I continue to make headway on grading the piles of projects on my desk and send in a list of some of my supplies to be approved for next year. I have my meat stick snack while I make some documents for the week.
12:15 p.m. — I eat lunch, which is a charcuterie assortment consisting of brie, snap peas, and crackers.
5:45 p.m. — At the end of the day, I run my club and grade until 5:45 p.m. A. makes a quick dinner of gnocchi in pasta sauce with mozzarella and basil. We judge the Met Gala outfits while we eat. I don’t know much about fashion, but I think the theme is really cool. I love what Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Janelle Monae, and Doechii are wearing, but I’m really impressed with most of them.
8:30 p.m. — After dinner, we scroll on our phones for a while. I try to avoid it in the evenings, but it’s hard when I’m so tired I can’t muster the energy for a book or a board game. I rally enough to start a book (We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin) and read until 8:30 p.m. when I shower and head to bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven: Tuesday
6:15 a.m. — I wake up and get ready; I leave at 6:45 a.m.
7:12 a.m. — My breakfast today is cocoa almond oatmeal, and I read more of my book while I eat.
7:35 a.m. — I start my day, reluctantly tearing myself from my book. I spend much of today bargaining with myself about how many tasks I can do before reading more, which proves rather productive on the grading side of things, and I finish my book before heading to my afternoon classes. Throughout the morning, I snack on parm crisps, a meat stick, and dried mango slices.
12:15 p.m. — Lunch today is catering from a burger chain provided by the parent organization. They’re a little cold by the time I get there, but the toppings are good.
5:25 p.m. — I stay until just before 5 p.m. to grade. Today’s the first day in a while that I feel relatively on top of things again, which is nice. I get home and have a dinner of garlic-herb pork tenderloin with parsnip purée and sautéed mushrooms while we watch the European food market show.
8:30 p.m. — After dinner, I scroll on my phone for a bit and then muster the energy for a walk, which improves my mood considerably. When we get back, I shower and chat with A. for a bit about logistics for the rest of the week. I text my siblings about a Mother’s Day present (a gift card to a restaurant she’s been wanting to try) and call the restaurant to make sure I can pick up a gift card on my way home from work tomorrow. I play a game on my tablet for a bit and go to bed a little after 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“This week was a bit more expensive than usual. I’m pretty attached to my routine, which typically keeps costs down, but it’s nice to see that I can have fun and go out while still staying reasonable in terms of costs. I track my spending regularly in a budget spreadsheet, so that portion of the exercise wasn’t new to me, but it was really interesting to have more data on why I made the choices I made. I’d be especially interested in continuing to track when I order take-out in the evenings to see if there’s a particular day that usually happens. Thinking about my habits and financial history also helped me reflect on how much I’ve benefitted from the generosity of those around me in so many different ways, and I really hope I can pay that forward.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
