Micro Retirements: The Answer To Our Burnout?

The financial planning requires some luck around your job, rent costs, and whether you’re working on a single or dual income. Grace, 29, from London, took a six-month stint off work last year to travel around South and Central America. She credits her job in healthcare with enabling her to save up. “It’s very common in the medical profession to take a year out after the first two years of being a doctor,” she explains. “I could only save very little from my base salary given London life and rent, so I picked up extra locum shifts on top of my 44+ hour weeks.” Over a six-month period prior to setting off, Grace worked weekends and nights, and took on last-minute shifts that needed filling. “These shifts pay much better than normal base rates and this was 100% worth doing for six months of travelling and chilling. This was always my plan for financing the trip.” She feels the reward of half a year off outweighed the hard work beforehand, the missed social events and burnout. “Without the break, especially after my first few years as a doctor working in the depths of COVID, I would have ended up resenting my job. I am a thousand times happier in myself, having had the opportunity to have six months of exploring.” Her only regret is that she hasn’t done it again — yet.