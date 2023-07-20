I feel like skin cancer is dismissed a lot, especially in women. I actually have a record of my moles and I take photos of them. That way, I can look at them a year later and see if they’ve changed, then show that to a dermatologist. Even taking my past history of melanoma into account, I’ve had doctors tell me I don’t need to remove moles I’m concerned about. I try not to be an alarmist but I found a mole a few years ago in between my toes. It wasn’t there before — my skin checks are thorough! A lot of us forget to cover up our feet and they are often exposed. I got a second opinion on the mole, had it removed and biopsied, and discovered it was precancerous. Now, if I don’t have a good feeling about a mole, I ask my dermatologist to remove it, as I’d rather be safe than sorry. And when it comes to surgery, we’ve come so far; we’re talking about leaving a minimal scar. I think it’s such a shame that doctors put vanity — like how a scar or mark will look — before the actual health of the patient. It’s irresponsible.