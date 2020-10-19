Michaela Coel’s Onscreen Catharsis Is Helping Black People Heal

The HBO series is also about sex — sort of — but that’s where the similarities end. They are both brilliant in different ways. Chewing Gum treated intercourse like a punchline not to be taken too seriously, while I May Destroy You tackles consent with care and meticulous accuracy. Coel plays Arabella, a writer who is drugged and raped one night while out with friends. Over the course of the season, Arabella’s pain unfolds at once slowly and in sudden bursts. Watching her unpack her trauma is unsettling and mesmerizing. Somehow, Coel (who is the series’ showrunner, director, writer, and star) manages to make us laugh and cry in the same breath. Whether it’s a bloody period sex scene or a blistering monologue in a rape support group on boundaries and bad men, Coel is unflinching.