Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win Had Nothing To Do With Timothée Chalamet

Say whatever you want about how Chalamet campaigned for an Oscar, but the fact that he did isn’t new, and in fact, Jordan campaigned just as hard. To claim that the only reason MBJ won was by default is to not only ignore that he pulled off timeless performances that were the standout of his career and the absolute best of the year, it also overlooks that Jordan simply ran a better campaign. He walked carpets with his mom, celebrated his friendship with longtime collaborator, Ryan Coogler, and towed the perfect line between confidence and humility that Black men are often forced to. He doesn’t get to yell about his ambition like Chalamet does. But he also didn’t have to. He has the resume to back it up. And the work spoke for itself.