Miami Swim Week Trends, From Swim Skirts To Crochet-Everything

Every May, Miami ’s streets get an extra dose of vibrant colors, shimmering fabrics, and glistening skin as brands, models, influencers, and fashion lovers congregate for a celebration of swimwear and resortwear . And this year’s Paraiso Miami Swim Week was no exception — making a splash with every show and preview.From local Miami-based brands, like Luli Fama and Sigal , to up-and-coming LATAM brands presented by Vogue Mexico and many more, the runways featured new collections and trends to get excited about. Some still ring true from 2024’s swim week , like ombré sunset palettes, netted coverups, sparkles galore, and cowboy-styling touches. But we made sure to look out for fresh, unexpected trends that’ll have you standing out this summer.A welcomed return of swim shorts, surprising fiery red statement pieces, unexpected resortwear cardigans, and countless other styles beckoned to us like sirens. Ahead, explore the top Miami Swim Week trends to elevate your own swim collection and inspire your summer vacation outfits