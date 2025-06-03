Miami Swim Week Trends, From Swim Skirts To Crochet-Everything

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Every May, Miami’s streets get an extra dose of vibrant colors, shimmering fabrics, and glistening skin as brands, models, influencers, and fashion lovers congregate for a celebration of swimwear and resortwear. And this year’s Paraiso Miami Swim Week was no exception — making a splash with every show and preview.
From local Miami-based brands, like Luli Fama and Sigal, to up-and-coming LATAM brands presented by Vogue Mexico and many more, the runways featured new collections and trends to get excited about. Some still ring true from 2024’s swim week, like ombré sunset palettes, netted coverups, sparkles galore, and cowboy-styling touches. But we made sure to look out for fresh, unexpected trends that’ll have you standing out this summer.
A welcomed return of swim shorts, surprising fiery red statement pieces, unexpected resortwear cardigans, and countless other styles beckoned to us like sirens. Ahead, explore the top Miami Swim Week trends to elevate your own swim collection and inspire your summer vacation outfits.
Swimsuit Trend: Under-The-Sea Designs & Clam Shell Tops
Seashells and starfish and squids, oh my! From intricate beaded designs and 3D appliqués to fish prints and kitsch shapes, the under-the-sea theme (echoing on the same summer 2025 dress trend) was ubiquitous. French-inspired, Italian-made brand Oséree brought us Little Mermaid-approved clam shell-shaped necklines on one-pieces and dresses, while luxury London-based Oceanus showcased hand-embroidered seascapes across its swim and resortwear. Meanwhile, Florida’s Salty Mermaid gave a version with playful shell and palm tree patches on bikini tops.
Swimsuit Trend: Retro Swim Skirts & Shorts
We were pleased to see a return of swim skirts and shorts, offering a retro touch that gives Americana or European Summer vibes, depending on styling. Since itty-bitty bottoms have become more prevalent, this extra coverage actually feels quite refreshing. Nearly every brand surprisingly showed swim skorts (or mini skirts over bikini bottoms), and a few like luxury Paris-based brand Leslie Amon, Instagram-able Florida brands Montce and Monday Swimwear leaned into the ‘70s hot pants look, all with matching tops. Try this trend if you’re hoping to have a nostalgia-tinged summer.
Swimsuit Trend: Transitional Swim Cardigans
Yet another happy surprise was the influx of cardigans in the form of swim tops, coverup separates, and resortwear. Not quite the preppy staple you may be expecting on the sand, but brands made cardigans beach-ready via relaxed tie-front designs (Shan and Oséree) or with stones and shell-shaped hardware (Azulu and Leslie Amon). These styles are especially ideal for extra sun protection and for going from the pool to a restaurant without changing.
Swimsuit Trend: Fiery Red
Amongst the expected sea of blues and sunset hues, on-trend butter yellows and pistachio greens brought extra joy. But it was the bright red swimwear that really popped from the rest. The mod-inspired collection from Azulu gave us matching sets, while chili-pepper-embroidered designs from Sigal diverged from its usual hand-painted prints. Cupshe also featured the bombshell color on swimwear, including some colorblocked with purple for even bolder looks.
Swimsuit Trend: Peek-a-Boo Thong Straps
We were doing double takes all week as double-strap bikini bottoms appeared on the runways. From cleverly-placed waist cut-outs (Montage) to extra straps only visible from the back (Luli Fama), these styles gave the illusion of wearing two pairs of bottoms. Thong straps attached to, or peeking out from, low-slung coverups and lounge pants (Oh Polly) was also a popular version of the look.
Swimsuit Trend: Creative Crochet Coverups & Appliqués
Intricate crocheted pieces added extra texture to many collections this year. Of course, it manifested mostly through simple coverups, but elements like shimmering yarns, 3D crochet rosettes, and fish appliqués elevated them. Brands like Leslie Amon, Salty Mermaid, Oséree, and Cupshe even created full-on crochet bikinis or sets that featured crochet details on bra cups and bikini straps for an extra-special touch.
Swimsuit Trend: Bold Cut-Out One-Pieces
We’re all sure to have a hot girl summer like Megan Thee Stallion, who debuted her new swimwear brand by walking the show in a metallic one-piece swimsuit with a bold torso cut-out. Many brands similarly designed suits with multiple daring cut-outs, making for intriguing looks (and even more interesting tan lines). When you’re searching for a one-piece this summer, look out for these skin-baring details and low-back silhouettes that are also versatile enough to wear as a bodysuit for al fresco dinners, music festivals, and other summer activities.
