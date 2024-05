Mesh Ballet Flats Are The Shoe Trend Of The Summer

While mesh ballet flats are suddenly everywhere you look — lining the footwear pages on your favorite retail sites and scattered across your social media feeds — the shoe trend has been taking shape for years. For its pre-fall 2019 collection, Bottega Veneta introduced the toe-revealing look in the form of a heel, though the material had a decidedly more open weave. In 2020, The Row dropped a sock-like mesh slipper that no doubt inspired the styles you’re seeing today. And, over the past few years, no ballet flats have been more popular than Khaite’s Marcy and Alaïa’s mesh Mary Jane