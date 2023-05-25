ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Mermaid Nail Polishes & Charms On Amazon To Channel Ariel With

Victoria Montalti
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
If you're like us, you're obsessed with the mermaidcore trend. Re-sparked by Spring/Summer 2023 runways and the May 26 release of the live-action Little Mermaid movie, this look is perfectly aligned with our cravings for warm, sunny days spent seaside.
Fortunately, mermaidcore has crept its way into jewelry and the beauty space, and mermaid manicures are trending. The whimsical nails feature vibrant oceanic colors, lots of chrome polish and powder, and under-the-sea nail art. Luckily for us, creating these mermaid nails at home is easy to achieve, thanks to the treasure trove that is Amazon.
Whether you're looking to show up to the movie theater on-theme or want to take on the deep-sea trend this summer, we've compiled the highest-rated and best-selling Amazon mermaid nail accessories and polishes. Read on to find the very best press-on nails, nail polishes, dip powders, charms, and more so that you can make them *part of your world* ASAP.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Press-Ons for Mermaid Nails

Shop This
Sunbeam
3d Pearl Shell Press On Nails
$15.99
Amazon
If you're looking for a quick, no-fuss nail upgrade, consider a set of mermaid press-on nails. Choose between various nail shapes and lengths as well as colors and finishes. For a subtle mermaid look, opt for shimmery chrome or ombre nails. For more drama, go for something like this 3D seashell set that Ariel could've concocted from the ocean floor.
Jofay Fashion
Ombre Coffin Press On Nails - Cowgirl
$5.99
Amazon
BTArtbox
Chrome Almond Press On Nails - Falling Star
$14.97$16.97
Amazon
MLEN
24 Pieces Long Coffin Press On Nails - Glo...
$9.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nail Polish for Mermaid Nails

Shop This
ILNP
Iridescent Holographic Nail Polish Set - S...
$60.00
Amazon
Giving yourself an at-home manicure with the help of the right (and highest-rated) polishes is another way to achieve mermaid nails. These products include traditional nail polishes in oceanic solids and iridescent shimmers (they're also all vegan and cruelty-free, which we think Flounder and Sebastian would approve of). Plus, if you have an at-home UV LED nail lamp, we've included some gel polishes to help you get a long-lasting mermaid look.

Nail Polishes

Wet n Wild
Nail Polish Wild Shine - Light Blue
$6.66
Amazon
Eternal
Quick Dry Nail Polish Set - Ocean View
$20.49$21.99
Amazon
Ownest
Holographic Halo Glitter Nail Polish - G-ls07
$6.99$7.99
Amazon

Gel Nail Polishes

Modelones
6 Piece Gel Nail Polish Set - Mermaid Bubble
$11.99$15.99
Amazon
RARJSM
Turquoise Glitter Gel Nail Polish - Rar77
$7.99$10.99
Amazon
Beetles Gel Polish
20 Colors Gel Nail Polish Set - Mermaid Ma...
$29.99$109.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Dip Powder for Mermaid Nails

Shop This
Honey Joy
Mermaid Blue Glitter Dip Powder - No.134
$9.89$10.99
Amazon
If you have a higher skill level in the nail game (and more time and patience), there are plenty of Amazon nail powders that'll create mermaid-esque effects. There are colorful chrome dip powders that you, well, dip your fingernails into as well as pearlescent chrome topper powders that you rub on top of your nail color. And the shinier, the better. Your nails will glimmer as if the sun was shimmering off the deep blue waters.
Dip Powders

Laza
8 Mermaid Pearl Chrome Nail Powders - Swee...
$9.99
Amazon
OneDor
Acrylic Nail Dipping Powder - Classic Blue
$8.99
Amazon
AZUREBEAUTY
29 Pieces Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter - Me...
$27.99$49.99
Amazon

Nail Chrome Toppers

Artdone
4 Piece Mermaid Pearl Glitter Dust Kit
$5.99
Amazon
PrettyDiva
Mermaid Chrome Nail Powder - Aurora
$12.95
Amazon
Born Pretty
6 Piece Holographic Chrome Powder
$9.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Accessories for Mermaid Nails

Shop This
Kistreao
3d Seashell Slice Nail Art Flakes
$8.99
Amazon
Nail accessories are the most fun part of nail art. Choose from Amazon's large assortment of nail charms, rhinestones, and stickers to upgrade your mermaid manicure. For charms, there are majestic gemstones, pearls, and even seashells, as seen above. And you can be as playful as you want with nail stickers inspired by beautiful sea creatures or whimsical waves. There's simply no wrong way to go, and you'll be looking like an underwater princess in no time.

Nail Charms

Beetles Gel Polish
Rhinestone Gems & Glue Nail Set
$12.99
Amazon
EnForten
3d Seashell, Starfish & Mermaid Nail Deco
$6.99
Amazon
YOSOMK
Flatback Pearls Nail Charms
$9.99
Amazon

Nail Stickers

NewCraft
Self-adhesive Ocean Design Nail Stickers -...
$7.98$8.99
Amazon
TBRZTR
Fish Scales Foil Transfer Stickers
$5.99
Amazon
YOSOMK
Marble Wave Nail Art Stickers - 12 Sheets
$8.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100
