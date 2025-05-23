Merit’s Tinted Sunscreen Is So Good, It’s Replacing Our Usual Makeup

“Let’s start with the positives. This is a lovely formula. The tint gives just the right amount of coverage, and it dries down on skin while still appearing hydrated and fresh. I love how easy it is to apply with fingers. Where this product falls down for me, though, is in the very pink-leaning shade range. As a yellow-olive girlie, I found all of the shades I could make work too pink. Even the shade that corresponds to the Merit foundation stick I have (which I’ve used for years) is more pink. With this new product being a tint, the off-undertone shade isn’t a dealbreaker. Once it’s blended out with the rest of my makeup, it looks fine. But I wish I could apply this more confidently and without other makeup to offset the wrong undertone. Merit team, if you’re reading this: The yellow-olive girlies would love a shade expansion!”