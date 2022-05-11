Next up was Day Glow, a balmy luminous highlighter. Like everything I'd tried so far, the texture of this stuff was very hydrating. (For dry skin folks, this is probably music to your ears.) I got the shade Cava, a shimmery champagne. I swathed it across my lids and high points of the face as a highlight, and the overall effect was very subtle — which is how I like my glow. Since I didn't prep or set my lids, it started to crease an hour or so in; this isn't a big deal for me, but I'm sure it could be easily solved with some eyeshadow primer or by setting it with pressed shadow in a similar shade. I will say, $30 for this seems a little steep for me. I will definitely use this up, but will probably allocate my monies elsewhere in the Merit family if it came time to repurchase.