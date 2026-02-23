Buckle Up! The First Mercury Retrograde Of 2026 Has Arrived
R29 babes — sorry to say this, but the winter blues we're all feeling aren't immediately going to get better from Mercury’s backspin in Pisces on February 26th. Fear not though because the astrological backspin is going to offer us a way to mend ourselves. Slowly but surely, we’ll feel whole with hope. Trust the process, okay?
Mercury retrograde perpetuates an optical illusion that makes us think the planet is moving backward away from earth, when in fact it's just moving more slowly. So, communication and travel halt, causing disruptions in how we interact with others. This astrological phenomenon can also disrupt our plans and well being, as unforeseen events occur and we are sluggish from the cosmic force at play. The unpredictability of Mercury creates heightened anxiety because it makes us feel out of control and unable to accomplish tasks quickly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If one planet can cause all of that commotion, then why do some people revel in the chaos? Mercury retrograde can offer a unique perspective on matters. Since the planet of information and news is kicking back for a few weeks, we should give our minds a break and chill. Easier said than done, right? Not letting the small stuff bother us and gaining a deeper understanding of situations, now that we can look at them more closely allows us to thrive. We have to be mindful of what energy we allow to permeate our lives. Protect your peace.
The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 in the water sign Pisces offers us a chance to reconnect with projects and people we love — even if it’s for a fleeting moment. Venus and Mercury retrograde form a conjunction on February 28th, uniting us with a romantic partner or creative venture from the past. We will be inclined to forgive, but not forget. Old wounds might reopen, so be careful in your interactions to avoid heartache from recurring. Although we are resilient, going against our instincts and believing in others we shouldn’t, can sting, if they prove to be untrustworthy. This is a reminder to keep our guard up and boundaries in place.
The sun and Mercury retrograde connect on March 7th, four days after the total lunar eclipse in Virgo. The “cazimi” aspect, which translates from Latin to English as “in the heart of the sun,” offers clarity and decisiveness amid the ambiguity and chaos. We will find enlightenment and be able to make plans to move forward, so we must use it to our advantage. Even though it may not be the light at the end of the tunnel, we can assess matters with a clear mind and determine how we wish to move forward. Think of “cazimi” as a temporary saving grace.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Another important point of the planetary moonwalk is the affiliation between the North Node of Destiny and Mercury retrograde on March 17th. Pay close attention to the events that transpire on this day, as they’ll prove to be pivotal in the future. Situations are unfolding, urging us to seize the moment. Fate is linking us up with people and possibilities that are helping us evolve and grow. Even if the future doesn’t guarantee the outcome we hoped for, it’ll lead us to another amazing place that fulfills our dreams and aspirations. Say yes with caution, to whatever presents itself on March 7th.
The retrograde wraps up on the first day of spring, giving us a fresh start. As we head onward, it’s vital to reflect and share the lessons learned.
Important Dates For Mercury Retrograde:
February 11th: Mercury’s pre-shadow begins. The story for the retrograde starts to manifest.
February 26th: Mercury retrograde in Pisces officially starts, leading to uncertainty and erraticism.
February 28th: Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with Venus in Pisces, making us reminisce about past loves.
March 7th: Mercury retrograde and the sun unite in Pisces, offering divine wisdom.
March 9th: Mercury and Jupiter retrograde in Cancer harmonize, intensifying emotions.
March 15th: Mercury retrograde and Mars unite in Pisces, heightening our defenses.
March 17th: Mercury retrograde links up with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces, setting off a chain of karmic incidences.
March 20th: Mercury retrograde ends!
April 9th: Mercury completes the post-retrograde phase, clearing up issues from the previous weeks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT