Mercury Retrograde In Leo Is Going To Be A Rollercoaster For You
Welcome to this summer’s Mercury retrograde in Leo. From July 18th to August 11th, the quicksilver celestial entity revisits a story that began on June 30th (so take notes to see how it maps out) and ends on August 25th (when the post-retroshade ends). All aboard the Mercurial rollercoaster that will dominate the summer!
The planet of communication, Mercury, backslides in the sky approximately every three months. So three to four times a year the trickster planet slows down in speed, a time known as Mercury retrograde, often seen as having the potential to create havoc for us earthlings. We can experience difficulties in travel, communication, and technology. There may be disagreements with people due to the lack of clarity in a conversation or confusion over the tone in a text or email.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The retrograde is also a time when old ghosts choose to resurrect themselves. Exes, former acquaintances, and people we haven’t heard from in a while come back into our lives, welcome or not. But their reappearance is often temporary and may not go anywhere or result in anything significant. Yes, getting clarity on what went wrong and having closure is excellent. However, the connection fizzles out faster than a flat Aperol Spritz once Mercury turns direct. Once again, we could feel confused and heartbroken.
Dating during Mercury retrograde could go either way. We might feel we’ve met a kindred spirit on the apps, leading us to jump into situationships immediately. As long as we go with the flow and don’t commit to anyone, the capacity for the ship to go on is high. The relationships we form might not make sense to anyone, not even to the people involved, so it’s best to live in the moment and not think about the future.
As this summer’s Mercury retrograde is in Leo, we can expect to receive big declarations of love and emotion, regardless of whether they’re real. We will be doing the same. But we need to take the time to examine our own feelings. We must avoid situations if the amorous, intense statements we’re hearing make us dizzy or anxious. If we’re feeling positive and our fire ignites, then we might want to shift with the vibe. Gauge the matter by protecting your energy from hurt by regularly cleansing your home and space with herbs like sage and frankincense. But the best way to rid ourselves of negativity and to keep our vibe right is to ensure we’re in good spirits.
For the most part, this retrograde will be aspecting Venus in Gemini. With this close planetary connection, we will be dealing with romantic situations and notions that may open our minds to new ways of loving. The only way to get through the retrograde unscathed is to focus on what matters most to us. Meditate and contemplate on how you wish to move forward. Do not take any action until you know for sure how you want to proceed. The most critical relationship in your life is the one you have with yourself and doing anything that goes against your intuition or puts you in any harm is a red flag. The greatest love of your life is you and you'll begin to realize this during Mercury’s backsplash.
July 31st is the most crucial day of Mercury retrograde because the trickster planet aligns with the sun in Leo. Astrologically, this transit is called “cazimi,” meaning that Mercury is in the heart of the sun. The force gives Mercury power and enthusiasm to act correctly and with greatness. Use this date to make plans, schedule meetings or appointments, connect with others, and to take charge of your life. Knowing how to move with the cosmic energy will help us make strides amidst the uncertainty of Mercury retrograde.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT