While the jury’s out on whether or not melanin-safe skin care is a marketing term or really something we should be focusing on. We can say it over and over again: Beyond skin-care science, conditions, and treatment approach, it is essential at this point for all of us to see more skin of color in the beauty and skin-care industry — and not just in marketing, either. “For far too long, the ideals of beauty have been set by non-melanated skin, and whether there are differences or not, as someone with darker skin, using a product researched and developed to be safe for those with skin like mine makes me feel more included, considered, and cared for,” says Dr. Mian. But in her opinion, that's still not enough. “What I'd like to see more of is not just brands with products designed for melanin-rich skin, but C-suite executives, directors, scientists, and developers with melanin-rich skin making up the beauty and skin-care industry.”