There’s something refreshing about the wide assortment of designers that exist in Meghan Markle’s wardrobe. Despite having access to practically every luxury brand on the market, the Duchess of Sussex frequently styles high-end pieces with more affordable ones. In collaboration with her BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney, she has previously paired labels like Altuzarra with Club Monaco, and Hugo Boss with & Other Stories, which has resulted in some of her best looks.
And, it’s these lower-priced sartorial preferences — ones that are more realistic for our wallets — that really get us excited. Like, for example, her Lululemon leggings — those same ones that many of us own one too many pairs of. Or: the Aritzia dress that she wore to the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Toronto. It's proof that we, too, can dress like Meghan Markle — at least sometimes.
Now, as the Sussex family acclimates to life in sunny (and ultra-casual) California, we’re predicting that her style choices are headed in an even more relatable and accessible direction. She was, after all, recently spotted wearing a baseball cap and joggers. In appreciation of the more affordable brands in Meghan Markle’s walk-in closet, we’ve rounded up her favorites in the slideshow ahead.
