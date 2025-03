The Entire Celebrity Interview Ecosystem Is Flawed — It’s Not Just Influencers

In the past week, many other writers and journalists have rightfully reiterated the above . They’ve pointed out that it was unfair that Megan had to endure an egregious microaggression on a red carpet when her peers were able to just pose and have a good time. They’ve blamed influencers for the downfall of entertainment journalism. None of this is wrong per se, but what I’ve seen missing from the conversation is that Hannah Berner should never have been interviewingMegan Thee Stallion in the first place — and not just because she isn’t a journalist. Sure, if she was, she probably would have been able to anticipate the impact vs intent of her words, like we, as journalists, are trained to. She may have been more researched and equipped to come up with a better question. In a perfect world, if Berner was a journalist, she would have actively listened to Megan, picked up on her apparent discomfort and pivoted in real time to a question more worthy of her. But Berner would still be white — specifically, the kind of white girl who gets in the face of a Black woman and yells at her that her mere existence inspires violence.