The Entire Celebrity Interview Ecosystem Is Flawed — It’s Not Just Influencers

I understand where Afualo is coming from, and I agree with some of her sentiments, but when she claims that the industry is not moving towards favoring influencers, she’s wrong. She said she is one of two influencers on red carpets and that people are constantly questioning her credentials, something journalists don’t have to face, according to Afualo. Except that we do. If you are a Black woman, you are constantly having to defend why you deserve to be in coveted spaces. I covered five red carpets this awards season and there were more than two influencers on each carpet. And each of them had a better spot and more access than we did. Influencers as celebrity interviewers is a growing trend, and it’s definitely where the industry is headed. We’re not making this up. “It’s not the profession, bitch. That doesn’t give you a sense of decorum [or] professionalism,” Afualo continued. “Having a degree is not going to guarantee that you do a good job on these carpets.” Now, this I agree with.