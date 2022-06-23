Megababe’s Geo Deo Keeps My Body Odor At Bay

I apply a few swipes of Geo Deo, and I usually am okay for many hours or even the whole day without reapplying. I've even noticed less irritation in my armpit area and a reduction of bumps since I've been using this product, which may have to do with the fact that it contains soothing ingredients like shea butter, colloidal oatmeal, and sea buckthorn. I suspect my pores are no longer clogged with aluminum, and the Geo Deo has had a moisturizing effect on my pits. The biggest pitfall is that it transfers on clothing occasionally, especially if I apply too much. On darker clothes, it can be more noticeable, so I try to remember less is more. Fortunately, stains come out pretty easily in the wash.