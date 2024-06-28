Korea’s Best Kept Skincare Secret Is Only $24 & You Can Get It On Amazon

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
South Korea lives in the future when it comes to skincare innovation. From snail mucin serums, which are championed above hyaluronic acid, to cica creams that tuck away redness like magic, it’s safe to say that Korean beauty products continuously push the envelope. That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to travel to Seoul recently, where I discovered some of the hottest K-beauty products directly at the source. But among the Instagram-worthy face masks and hi-tech tools, one product’s popularity has seemingly trumped all else: Mediheal’s Teatree Trouble Pad.
The hype surrounding this product was practically inescapable. Several viral TikTok reviews popped up all over my FYP, with people calling it a K-beauty must-have. This little green box is a constantly sold-out bestseller at Olive Young, South Korea’s mega-beauty retailer. A makeup artist I met in Seoul even named it as her favorite product. From what I gather, these toner pads are increasingly favored over sheet masks. Korean skincare enthusiasts are relying on them for a serious hydration boost, in order to prep their skin before makeup and even for treating acne. Happily, the product is now available in the US at Amazon and on Mediheal’s official US website, which provides international shipping.
After weeks of long-haul traveling, I had the chance to put it to the test. My skin was looking rather dry and fatigued. A zit had also emerged on my cheeks — a telltale sign of my skin not getting enough TLC. Read ahead to see how these little square pads brought life back to my skin — all for the very reasonable price of $24.
Why are toner pads trending in Korea and what are the skincare benefits?
There’s one thing worth clearing up before I get into the nitty gritty: Not all toners are created equal. In the past, various dermatologists have called their ingredients into question, in particular the likes of drying alcohol denat and high-strength exfoliating acids, which can exacerbate dry, sensitive or reactive skin when used too often. But these toner pads are built quite differently.
The concept is pretty self explanatory: each Mediheal box contains a stack of 100 vegan fiber cosmetic pads, drenched in a skincare essence targeting a specific skin gripe, from uneven skin tone to acne. In the case of this green one, the star ingredient is tea tree — a popular treatment for acne, due to its ability to combat the growth of bacteria and calm irritation. Also present in the ingredient list are glycerin, citric acid, and mango extract. The brand claims that these toner pads can reduce the appearance of redness by 66% after four weeks.
You are meant to apply these pads on areas you would like to target — such as your cheeks, forehead, or chin — and leave them on for five to ten minutes, like a sheet mask. Alternatively, you can just take one pad and swipe it across your face to make sure the toner essence has covered all corners.
What are the skincare benefits of tea tree?
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call tea tree a hall-of-famer when it comes to treating acne-prone skin, given its many antimicrobial (bacteria-killing) and anti-inflammatory properties. “Tea tree oil helps reduce redness, swelling and inflammation, while its ability to control excess oil production helps prevent future breakouts and keeps the skin clear and balanced,” says Amanda Azzopardi, an advanced aesthetic nurse. “Additionally, the ingredient is antiseptic, meaning it can assist in healing and preventing minor cuts and infections.”
In the case of these pads, the toner contains tea tree extract harvested from Jeju Island, also known as South Korea’s very own “paradise island”, with water and soil rich in volcanic minerals. The tea tree is then purified and combined with lactobacillus, a probiotic strain known to calm inflammation, reduce sebum (oil) production, and defend your skin from environmental aggressors such as UV rays and pollution.
What are the skincare benefits of glycerin?
I sometimes find products that contain tea tree can dry out my skin, so I was very glad to spot glycerin on the ingredient list. “Glycerin keeps your skin moisturized by drawing moisture from the environment into the skin, ensuring it remains soft and supple, says Dr Magnus Lynch, consultant dermatologist. It’s a humectant that helps maintain the skin's natural barrier by forming a protective layer on its surface, preventing dryness.
“Glycerin is an excellent ingredient for maintaining skin hydration and elasticity,” adds Azzopardi. “Its soothing properties also help to calm irritated or compromised skin, promoting a healthier complexion.” So, if you have dry or sensitive skin, these toner pads will give you a hydration boost without causing irritation.
Are Mediheal Toner Pads any good?
Immediately, these pads feel very different from all the other tea tree oil products I’ve used in the past. Tea tree is usually a bit too much for my skin, as I’m not a fan of the stingy sensation and a pungent antiseptic smell. Despite the ingredient’s effectiveness at treating acne, it also makes my skin feel raw and dry. This product has none of those shortcomings: Each pad carries a faint grassy fragrance and feels cooling against my face — perfect during a heatwave — as opposed to tingly.
I noticed an impressive difference after just 10 minutes: My skin was moist and plump, with areas covered by the pad noticeably bouncier to the touch, thanks to the added glycerin. The essence also contains mango extract, which is rich in vitamins A and C and helps maintain moisture in the skin. “Vitamin A (retinol) promotes cell turnover and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while vitamin C brightens the complexion and boosts collagen production,” says Emma Wedgwood, advanced aesthetic nurse.
After using the toner pads for a month, I noticed my complexion becoming more radiant. This is also due to the properties of mango extract. “Mango extract contains natural enzymes that gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and improving texture and clarity,” adds Wedgewood. “It can combat free radicals and environmental stressors [such as pollutants and UV rays].” But that doesn’t mean you can forgo the sunscreen. My favorite SPF at the moment, Beauty of Joseon’s Relief Sun, also hails from South Korea.
I was most impressed by how well these toner pads faded my pimple in a matter of two days, and quelled my skin’s redness and irritation along the way. The tea tree essence absorbs straight into my skin, immediately making it look less weary.
All in all, these toner pads are by far the most effective product I have tried on my breakouts, and I can totally see why so many people in South Korea turn to these itty bitty squares to treat their skin. If I were to name one shortcoming, it would be the product design: the top lid isn’t quite secure enough, and the toner essence can seep out of the box when you travel. But for the price of $24, this is an absolute winner for banishing breakouts.