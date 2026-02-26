I Tried $320 Of Medicube Korean Skincare — & Now I Get The Hype
After more than 10 years in beauty, I’m usually the go-to for skincare recommendations in my friendship circle. But if the past few months are anything to go by, they’ve been the ones schooling me, because lately, there’s only one brand on their lips — and it’s Medicube.
Skincare enthusiasts — or anyone whose thumbs are never far from their TikTok feed — probably already know (and love) the Korean skincare brand, which launched in South Korea in 2017. But it’s managed to cut through the noise (read: the tens of other brilliant Korean brands that have also made their way into Ulta Beauty and on Amazon) to become one of the most talked-about and exciting names in the space. No, really. At a recent Medicube event, I’ve never seen my fellow editors more intrigued by a brand — specifically the LED Booster. (They didn’t care that they were wearing makeup; the handy red-light tool went straight on their faces.)
With spring right around the corner, my skincare routine was in need of a complete overhaul, so I swapped everything out for a full collection from Medicube. Here are all the products I’d recommend.
This is one of Medicube’s top-reviewed products at Ulta and the one I was most excited to try. First off, I love that it comes with a handy pair of tweezers, which makes light work of picking up each pad — a very helpful addition if you have long nails like I do. The pads themselves — 70 of them, by the way — are soaked in two exfoliating acids.
First up, 4.5% lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that exfoliates the top layer of skin. This gentle acid makes skin smoother and brighter over time by chipping away at dead skin cells and fading hyperpigmentation. Besides exfoliating, it also boosts hydration. Then there’s 0.45% salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA). While also gentle, it seeps deeper into pores, breaking up the paste-like mix of oil and dead skin that contributes to pimples. One side of the pad is smooth, while the other is slightly rougher for manual exfoliation.
Happily, because the acids are relatively low in concentration, the pads don’t sting, even on my reactive skin, and they can be used daily. I’ve been using them for over three weeks at night, and I realized they really worked magic on my skin when I caught myself in my apartment mirror one evening and saw my skin literally glinting under the warm light. It’s a lot clearer and smoother, too. One thing I’m not sold on is the name. Pores are completely normal — you can’t shrink them or get rid of them.
These masks spotlight one of K-beauty’s most promising ingredients: PDRN. Without turning this into a biology lesson, it stands for polydeoxyribonucleotide — essentially DNA derived from salmon. Research suggests PDRN can help regenerate skin tissue, promoting healing, reducing inflammation, and increasing collagen, the protein that keeps skin strong and supple.
I’ve been using one mask a week for a month, and the main difference I’ve noticed is how much more hydrated and juicy my skin looks afterwards — so much so that I don’t feel the need to follow with any other skincare. If you’re after that “glass” effect, this will definitely help you get there. I also love watching the mask shift from pink to transparent, a sign that your skin has drunk up all the goodness. Beyond the hydration boost, it’s simply a nice, relaxing ritual.
This is my new favorite AM and PM moisturizer. As for the texture, the clue is in the name — it’s a transparent jelly rather than a gel-cream. I underestimated it, convinced it wouldn’t be enough to quench my thirsty cheeks and occasionally flaky forehead, plus keep pimples at bay, but my skin always feels smooth, hydrated, and comfortable.
It takes a second to stop feeling tacky, but the finish is matte, and it makes the perfect makeup primer. While I don’t necessarily believe topical collagen can boost your own supply, I do know it’s a fantastic hydrator — especially alongside moisturizing squalane and oil-reducing niacinamide.
I use this everywhere: under my eyes like eye cream, down my neck, and on the backs of my hands. I’m also really impressed by how much you get for the price. The tub houses an impressive 110ml of product.
I’ve gone through two of these cleansers in recent months, and I’m almost certain my skin is clearer because of it. Like the Zero Pore Pads, it contains exfoliating acids — salicylic and mandelic — both of which help unclog pores and gradually fade post-acne marks. While it also contains tiny exfoliating particles, they’re very soft, and I barely notice them.
Happily, the second ingredient on the list is glycerin, a deeply moisturizing humectant, so it doesn’t leave my skin feeling tight. Since it’s a foaming face wash, I only use it in the evening after removing makeup with micellar water. In the morning, I prefer something creamy and gentle to avoid stripping my skin.
If you really want to maximize the benefits of PDRN, this gentle daily serum is your best bet over a one-and-done face mask (though the mask is undeniably fun). Alongside PDRN, it contains no fewer than five peptides — short chains of amino acids that form the building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin, which keep skin bouncy.
The inclusion of palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7 is what makes it stand out. Together, they’re often dubbed “Botox in a bottle” and can help smooth skin texture over time. Since slotting it into my routine, I’m convinced my forehead lines look less obvious — at least to my eye. The matte finish helps, too, and means makeup glides on like a dream.
This tool has all my beauty editor peers talking. There are four modes in total. First up, Booster Mode, which gently vibrates to help your skin better absorb your chosen moisturizer or serum. Second, MC Mode, which uses low-level microcurrent technology to stimulate facial muscles, giving skin a temporary “lift.” Third, Derma Shot Mode, which uses red LED light to encourage healing and support elasticity. Lastly, Air Shot Mode is designed to refine texture and pores. Personally, I don’t think it’s strong enough to actually exfoliate, but it does feel like a refreshing cool shot — especially nice if your skin gets inflamed or red after cleansing.
The catch? Consistency is key. You’ll only see results if you stick with it. I like to use the red and blue light modes for five to 10 minutes at a time when I have large hormonal pimples. I’m convinced it helps reduce their size and ease the soreness.
