10 a.m. — I take T. on a walk. When we get back, I go through my filing cabinet and find the info I was missing for the lawyer. I'm nervous about this call and I'm not sure why. I get everything together and start up my laptop just in case I need it. Both O. and I have jobs that require zero computer usage, so it's comical how little we use it compared to everyone else we know. While getting my laptop out, I come across these “belly buds” my aunt got me. You stick them to your stomach and can play music for the baby. I haven't used them yet because it seems silly, but why not? I plug them into my phone and debate what is appropriate to play. I put on the "Strange Desires" album by The Bleachers. The song from our first dance at our wedding is on this album and it's really one of my favorites. The baby starts kicking and rolling around and I'm taking that as a good sign?