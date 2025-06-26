I Didn’t Know I Needed A Medical Pedicure For Summer — Until I Got One
Until recently, my feet were in a sorry state. Months of back-to-back nail polish, overheating in fluffy socks, and being shoved into chunky boots had left my heels parched and my toenails stained and mottled. Honestly? A regular salon pedicure just wouldn’t cut it. Apparently, my algorithm agreed. Suddenly, I was being served weirdly hypnotic videos of medical pedicures, a treatment that nail experts (and those guilty of neglecting their soles) are calling a savior for summer feet.
Also known as a medi-pedi, the medical pedicure has flooded TikTok ahead of sandal season — but it isn’t merely aesthetic. While nail polish can be a nice addition, the focus is primarily on the health of your skin and nails, with some key differences between this treatment and a standard salon pedicure.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Of course, I had to try one myself first, and as expected, my feet felt brand new. So much so, it almost felt criminal to slip my sandals back on and trudge all the way home.
Here’s everything you need to know about medical pedicures before booking in for yours.
What’s the difference between a medical pedicure and a salon pedicure?
Session manicurist and pedicurist Ami Streets says that medical pedicures use podiatry-grade tools such as scalpels, diamond burrs, and electric files, which are designed for precision and the deeper treatment of foot issues like calluses (thickened, hard skin), thickened nails, and cracked heels.
“Medical pedicures are more corrective, addressing underlying problems while still delivering a groomed finish,” adds Streets. They are performed by a qualified podiatrist in a podiatry clinic. In contrast, she says salon pedicures typically use cosmetic tools like pumice stones, nail clippers, and foot files, which are aimed at surface-level grooming. In other words, a medical pedicure is a lot more thorough.
Beyond the tools, medical pedicures also follow stricter hygiene protocols compared to salon pedicures, says Streets. “Medi-pedi services require that all tools are fully sterilized in a hospital-grade autoclave, and many items are single-use, especially anything that comes into contact with skin or nails.” She adds that treatments are carried out in a clinical or semi-clinical setting, with the practitioner wearing gloves and a mask, and using medical-grade disinfectants throughout.
What is a medical-grade pedicure?
You might also have heard of “medical-grade” pedicures, which are slightly different. Brands like Footlogix offer similar treatments with qualified nail experts, often including the option of nail polish to finish, though the practitioners aren’t always podiatrists. One medical-grade pedicure brand, Elim, is taking over social media — and it’s beauty editor-approved.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Elim’s medical-grade pedicure enlists a handful of topical products with active ingredients to break down tough calluses and deeply moisturize cracked feet, explains Faye Layton-McCann, director of education on behalf of Elim. One key product is the MediHeel Callus Tonic, which contains keratolytic alkaline to dissolve protein bonds, making it easier to remove hard, dead skin from the heels and toes. In fact, the “Elim scrape” — gently removing dissolved skin with a heel scraper — has gained fame on social media thanks to its oddly satisfying results.
Pedicurist Faye Dennis — a fan and trained user of Elim — adds that exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, such as glycolic and lactic acid, are also used to tackle dry heels and flaky skin. “These gently dissolve dry skin rather than using traditionally harsh, ablative methods, which can trigger faster skin cell re-growth — the exact opposite of what we’re trying to achieve,” says Dennis. Think of it as a clinically effective chemical peel for your feet, says Layton-McCann. Adding, “We’re actively changing the pH of the skin to treat the feet, not just improve physical appearance.”
Besides active ingredients, a clear sign that a pedicure is medical grade is that it’s performed by someone with specialized training to ensure these potent products are used safely and professionally, says Layton-McCann. In the case of Elim, each treatment is tailored to the client’s individual needs: “That could be severely dry, callused heels or specific conditions like foot odour, or fungal infections,” says Dennis. “Foot health is always our priority, so there is always a prescriptive, targeted approach that delivers both immediate and lasting results.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What are the benefits of a medical-grade pedicure?
In addition to removing dry skin, medical and medical-grade pedicures give special attention to the toenails, which can become dull, stained, and dehydrated, especially if you’re not removing polish as often as recommended: every two to four weeks for gel and every one to two weeks for regular polish. (That’s pretty much most of us.)
I recently booked in for an Elim medical-grade pedicure myself. Post-peel, the practitioner used a small e-file and nail brush to buff away remnants of old polish and the white, chalky patches that had built up on my nails due to dehydration. She followed with a nourishing foot mask and generous lashings of cuticle oil to moisturize my parched toenails, before applying Biosculpture gel polish — an optional extra for summer. It’s these finishing touches that elevate medical and medical-grade pedicures from a chore to a luxury, says Streets.
Talking of toenails — during a medical-grade pedicure, fungal nail conditions can also be treated. With Elim, the brand’s Fungal Force serum and antibacterial foot soak, Spa Additive, are rich in antiseptic properties to fight bacteria, explains Layton-McCann. “Elim isn’t just for those with a bit of dry skin,” she says.
Who is a medical-grade pedicure suitable for?
Medical and medical-grade pedicures are suitable for everyone, says Streets: “Even those who regularly maintain their feet at home, or have pedicure treatments in a salon, would find one beneficial.” Streets herself likes to book in for an annual medical pedicure, complete with a deep clean and thorough filing, ahead of sandal season. “The treatment is ideal for anyone wanting elevated and more specialist foot care — even without any visible issues, as the service is great for prevention, not just treatment,” says Streets.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Where Elim is concerned, Layton-McCann says that each treatment is prescriptive and differs for each client: “It allows you to adapt and offer bespoke treatments,” she says. “If someone came to me with a chronic condition and heavily chapped feet, we might start with weekly or bi-weekly appointments to restore the skin and get the feet to a good, manageable state.” Elim is and should always be long-lasting, says Layton-McCann: “This is so you can see and feel the difference after one sitting.”
Does a medical-grade pedicure hurt?
Medical and medical-grade pedicures are generally painless. Only qualified podiatrists should be removing ingrown toenails, though, which can cause some discomfort. The area is usually numbed with a local anesthetic beforehand.
How much does a medical-grade pedicure cost?
Medical and medical-grade pedicures vary in price depending on location. In New York, a medical pedicure typically ranges from $100 to $200, but can cost more thanks to add-ons like gel polish. In the US, an Elim medical-grade pedicure typically starts at $70, with prices increasing based on the level of service — such as express, deluxe, or luxury — and any polish add-ons.
Are medical and medical-grade pedicures worth it for summer?
Once you’ve had a medical-grade pedicure, it’s hard to go back. The attention to detail, the focus on foot health — not just how your feet look — puts every other pedicure to shame. I’ve already booked in for my second Elim treatment. It’s that good.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT