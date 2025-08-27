What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was in college in a research lab. I mostly did it to get experience in research and was paid minimum wage ($12 an hour at that time).



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. I grew up in an upper middle class family and was extremely fortunate that, although my parents were self-employed, they did well in their field, and if they had a tough economic period, they shielded my siblings and me from knowing. I felt very secure knowing that my parents would help me with education.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes, although my husband J. and I are doing very well financially on paper, with our mortgage and living in a very high cost of living area, it feels like we aren’t able to save as much as our peers living in different places or who had different career paths. As physicians, J. and I both went through many years of training where we were making a little over minimum wage when taking into account how many hours we worked. Being in the San Francisco Bay Area, most of our friends work in tech, and it is hard not to compare their high salaries, great benefits, and better work-life balance, which they were able to enjoy with a lot less education and training than with a career in medicine. Additionally, I am currently pregnant and about to be on maternity leave, and the loss of income is something we are nervous about.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Once I graduated medical school, I became financially responsible for myself. However, I know that we can always lean on my parents or my in-laws as a financial safety net if we truly need help.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. My parents gifted us part of the down payment for our home. I know that I will likely receive an inheritance from my parents.