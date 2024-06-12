Did you worry about money growing up?

Growing up I definitely worried about money. I can remember times when we had the money for us to take vacations or go back-to-school shopping or have a decent place to live. But other times we were clearly struggling — like, “no food in the house” struggling. Just not knowing when or if that would happen again worried me a lot.



Do you worry about money now?

I am constantly worried about money. I don’t have savings or good money habits to be honest. And I feel far behind my peers who are buying houses and things like that. I am also just getting into the healthcare field so I am making far less than I would want to at this age.