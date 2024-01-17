The popularity of the new Mean Girls movie has us feeling serious fashion nostalgia — and we're here for it. We're seeing brands like American Eagle give a nod to the beloved film by embroidering "fetch" on itty bitty tank tops and oversized sweatshirts, while other companies are making use of practically every shade of pink on their apparel and accessories alike. However, there's one particular Mean Girls accoutrement that's been living rent-free in our head since the first iteration of the film came out two decades ago: Regina George's initial necklace.
The necklace worn by Reneé Rapp in the 2024 edition of the movie mixes pearls and a gold charm, but that particular style is far from the only way to accessorize yourself to Plastic status. We've found wearable, modern iterations of the iconic bauble, from a fashion-forward initial necklace with a gold halo to an off-to-the-side style that makes the perfect subtle everyday piece. And, of course, we found a shiny crystal design that looks like the one Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 film. Whether you're on the hunt for a personalized jewelry gift to match with your own clique or you want one to fashionably layer with your favorite heart-shaped necklace this Valentine's Day, we found the perfect initial necklaces for every look. Get in, loser; we're going shopping.
