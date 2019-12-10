These Long-Lost Sisters Are Navigating The Wine Industry As Black Women — & Winning

What had you both been doing professionally prior to meeting? Was wine of interest to you individually?

“I was 16, so I was still in high school in New Zealand. Robin was in corporate America specializing in importation and exportation of goods around the world. When we first met, the questions started with, 'What was it like where you grew up?' Quickly we figured out we were both growing up in agriculture areas, upcoming wine regions, and had the ambition to be in the wine business. I decided to come back to the U.S. for university on an athletic scholarship to be closer to Robin...and that's when we started to hatch our plans. How we met was serendipitous and against all odds. Both growing up in wine regions was a crazy coincidence. The universe was telling us something, and we believe it was to chase our passions in the wine industry. So we decided to go for it!”