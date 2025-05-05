Maybelline Is Making History With Its All-Asian Beauty Campaign

“Maybelline has long championed the idea that beauty is for everyone,” said Alex Wang, Brand Marketing Director of Maybelline, who helped bring the campaign to life. “This campaign is a powerful extension of that legacy, celebrating the strength and richness of the Asian Pacific community through a modern, comprehensive lens with our wonderful partners at Bustle Digital Group and Gold House.” Teaming up with Gold House, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to amplifying and investing in Asian Pacific leadership and voices, Maybelline is making sure this initiative is much more than just another beauty campaign with pretty faces.